We don't talk about this common health issue enough but it needs more awareness.

It’s a common problem that so many women suffer from but it seems like such a taboo subject. According to studies it's estimated that roughly 30% to 50% of women experience some form of urinary incontinence at some point in their lives. It’s likely that the numbers are actually a lot higher but we just don't like talking about it.

I’ll admit ever since giving birth I have suffered with incontinence. It wasn't something I talked about much, or even with my friends but it impacted my life more than it should’ve.

I would always worry about having accidents in public especially if I sneezed or laughed too hard and I was far too young for adult nappies! I’m in my 30s and been suffering for years.

Despite doing my performing pelvic floor exercises daily like the experts tell you, nothing seemed to be working. I recently tried the Elitone pelvic floor device £399 as a final attempt to resolve my problem.

The Elitone device is designed to help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles using gentle electrical stimulation. The setup was really easy, and the instructions were clear and simple to follow.

The Elitone is not intrusive and works on the outside of your body unlike most pelvic floor devices. It’s comfortable to use, and the sessions only take around 20 minutes, which is manageable even on the busiest days.

I’ve been using the Elitone device consistently now for a few months and I can honestly say it’s been a total game-changer. I’ve started to notice a big difference. No longer am I worried about accidentally wetting myself in public. The next step will be to attempt a gym class and without the leaks.

Everyone’s experience with incontinence is different, but if you’ve been struggling after childbirth, I highly recommend giving the Elitone device a try. It has been an absolute lifesaver for me, and I truly believe it’s worth every penny.

It’s one of the best investments I’ve made for my health and well-being in years, and not to sound too dramatic but I feel like I finally have my life back.

