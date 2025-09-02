Pure Pet Food air-dries fresh ingredients, which makes them much easier to store and serve | Pere Pet Food

This article contains affiliate links.

Raw dog food may be healthy but it’s pricey and hard to store. Pure offers a natural, cheaper alternative that owners say works

The pet food industry is worth around £4 billion, and at least 5% of that is classed as "raw food". It's a growing sector, as pampered pooches are treated to fresh meat and veg, instead of dried or tinned food.

However, while feeding raw food can bring lots of benefits, and it can be a vital staple for some dogs with specific health issues, it can present challenges.

Storage, for example, is a big factor, in much the same way keeping human food fresh is reliant on refrigeration and freezing, and cost can also be prohibitive - with a raw-food meal costing up to five times more than a bowl of kibble.

Pure Pet Food is based in Yorkshire and has sent out millions of meals | Pure Pet Food

But a company based in Yorkshire is quickly turning the dog food industry on its head, with a clever alternative to raw food that can be stored in a cupboard for months.

It's called Pure, and it offers a fresh take on natural dog food. Instead of chilled or frozen raw meals, Pure uses a dehydrated mix of natural ingredients.

All you need to do is add water, give it a stir, and within 10 seconds, your dog has a nutritious meal that’s easier to store, cheaper than raw, and lasts longer in the cupboard.

Pure says the results speak for themselves: 94% of its customers report improvements in their dog’s ailments, while 91% have noticed an overall boost in health and vitality.

Just mix in a bit of water, stir, and the meal is ready | Pure

Getting started is straightforward. You fill out a quick survey on the Pure website with your dog’s details and any health concerns, then select recipes that best fit their needs. Meals are delivered straight to your door with free delivery, and the plan is completely flexible – no subscription traps, and you can cancel or change at any time.

On price, Pure works out at around 89p per day – about half the average cost of raw food. And right now, there’s an introductory offer giving new customers 40% off their first delivery, followed by 15% off the next two.

To explore the recipes, see how Pure could support your dog’s health, or to try it with the current deal, click here.

