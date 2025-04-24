Ditch the jitters – this coffee alternative can give you focus without the crash

DIRTEA's award-winning mushroom coffee | DIRTEA

The award-winning DIRTEA mushroom coffee blend can offer smooth energy and focus with 80% less caffeine, and there are free gifts for new UK subscribers.

Does your morning brew leave you wired, jittery, and crashing by 11am? You’re not alone. You might benefit from latching on to a new trend that’s catching on fast – and even picking up awards and celebrity fans.

It’s mushroom coffee. And one of the big players in this new space is DIRTEA. These aren’t the sort of mushrooms you put on your toast, we’re talking Lion’s Mane, Ashwagandha, Maca, and B vitamins, all blended into a smooth, earthy coffee designed to give you focus, energy, and balance without the rollercoaster ride of traditional caffeine.

And the British brand leading the charge? DIRTEA Coffee – now available with a free gift bundle worth up to £25 for new subscribers. That includes taster sachets, accessories, or exclusive blends — ideal if you’re curious but want to dip your toe in first.

Their functional blend has already scooped three major wellness gongs – including Hip & Healthy’s Best Wellness Drink, Harper’s Bazaar’s Best for Mornings, and Good Housekeeping’s Best for Simplicity. Not bad for something made with mushrooms.

What’s in it – and why it works

DIRTEA’s award-winning mushroom coffee is made with 100% organic Arabica beans and packs in a high dose of Lion’s Mane mushroom extract – known for its focus-enhancing effects. It also includes:

Ashwagandha to keep your stress levels steady

Maca root to support stamina and vitality

A full B-vitamin complex to boost energy and brain function

Plus, it contains 80% less caffeine than your average brew, meaning it won’t send you into a spiral of highs and lows.

DIRTEA uses dual-extracted fruiting body mushrooms – the part of the mushroom packed with the most beneficial compounds – and it’s all been lab-tested for purity. There’s no filler, no fluff, and no weird taste.

The science checks out

DIRTEA recently brought on board neuroscientist Dr Tara Swart as its Chief Science Officer. She says the adaptogenic mushrooms in DIRTEA blends help support brain performance, stress response and long-term mental resilience – without relying on stimulants or sugar spikes.

If you’re looking to upgrade your daily brew with something cleaner, smarter and backed by brain science, DIRTEA is worth a try.

Easy to make, even easier to love

Try DIRTEA mushroom coffee over ice | DIRTEA

There’s no blender, frother or secret handshake required. Just stir one scoop of DIRTEA Coffee into hot water, add milk if you like, and you’re good to go.

Whether you’re trying to cut back on caffeine, get more from your mornings, or simply want a brew that gives more than a buzz, DIRTEA Coffee might just be the upgrade your morning routine needs.

Try it yourself

You’ll get 60 servings per tin, and at just 2.5g a cup, it goes further than your usual overpriced flat white.

What about other mushroom coffees?

DIRTEA is one of the UK’s fastest-rising mushroom coffee brands, but it’s not the only one on the market. Brands like London Nootropics, Rheal Superfoods, and Four Sigmatic have also built loyal followings with adaptogenic blends designed for focus, energy and calm.

What sets DIRTEA apart is its focus on dual-extracted fruiting body mushrooms, rigorous testing standards, and a clean, filler-free formula – plus the backing of multiple major awards and a respected neuroscientist.