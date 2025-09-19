How Much Did Craig David Get Paid for the Just Eat UK Campaign? | Getty Images for The National Lottery

Craig David follows Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry and fronts Just Eat campaign.

Craig David has landed a lucrative new role as the face of Just Eat’s latest UK campaign - and his paycheck certainly reflects his star power.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Craig David signed a six-figure deal with the food delivery giant. While the exact amount hasn’t been disclosed, the agreement represents a substantial sum for his work as a brand ambassador.

Craig David follows in the footsteps of global stars who have fronted Just Eat’s campaigns in recent years. Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg previously headlined music-themed ads for the brand, each bringing their own unique flair. With his distinctive sound and enduring popularity, Craig David is now continuing that tradition on home soil.

For Just Eat, the deal secures a trusted and beloved artist who resonates with UK audiences. For Craig David, it’s another career milestone that not only highlights his enduring influence but also underscores the financial rewards of high-profile brand partnerships.

