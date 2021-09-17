Community hub reopens to serve Sheffield residents

Following the closure of the Terminus cafe and charity shop in December 2019, the Terminus Initiative has now reopened its doors under the new name The Meeting Place. It is a community hub aiming to serve people in Lowedges, Jordanthorpe and Batemoor.

The initiative is currently run by Elaine Hollings, Community Outreach manager – who also offers a chaplaincy service – and Joy Arnott, Health Improvement manager, as well as her assistant, Amy Nash.

Joy and Amy offer support in healthy living, through connecting with local authority networks and running a variety of support groups.

The team works closely together to meet the needs of the community which has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic with job losses, cuts in Universal Credit and the ending of furlough. Other effects of the pandemic have resulted in food and fuel poverty in the community.

The Meeting Place is described as a ‘lively community hub’ and offers services such as coffee and social sessions, parent and baby/toddler music groups, carers support group, weekly nature walks, a weekly women’s conversation group for asylum seekers to help them settle in, and also a weekly store cupboard food distribution point.

Elaine says charities like Terminus are still suffering from the pandemic themselves, and so the Terminus team has set up the Terminus 500 sponsor scheme to raise funds for their vital services.

She added that by people donating as little as £1 per month, the team would be able to put in place much needed Youth Provision, new projects and ensure sustainability. Each sponsor will have their name displayed on the Terminus 500 logo on the website and also the wall at The Meeting Place.