The Amaze Puff collection from Columbia proves you don’t have to sacrifice style for warmth this winter – or spend a fortune doing it

The real challenge when shopping for a winter coat? Finding one that delivers serious warmth without compromising on style or simply being too heavy.

It's a winter dressing dilemma that's been solved by Columbia's new Amaze Puff collection of ultra-light yet super toasty puffer jackets.

The runway-inspired range, with its subtle nod to the cloud coat trend, features three oversized silhouettes:

The Amaze Puff coats are designed to keep you warm even in the depths of winter | Columbia

The versatility of the mid has proved perfect for my winter walking needs, offering plenty of warmth and mobility - particularly important for those twice-daily outings with the dog - but without feeling cumbersome.

At £235, you can expect impressive functional features, and the Amaze range lives up to those expectations.

The jackets offer:

650 fill-power down insulation for all-day warmth. For comparison, that's not far off some of the jackets sold by Canada Goose - at four times the price.

Omni-Shield technology that ensures the jackets are water-repellent.

Extra handy features (carry straps, thumb holes, adjustable fit) that improve comfort.

The collection is available in timeless matte-finish colours such as Dark Stone, Tobacco and Black; the more earthy Safari tone and Everblue High Shine and Fig High Shine with their glossy finish.

Unless you're planning on a hardcore mountain experience any time soon, these jackets tick every box - they feel and look premium and are guaranteed to elevate your winter wardrobe.

Somehow, Columbia has managed to achieve that rare balance - jackets that keep you properly warm yet still look effortlessly stylish. I'm looking for any opportunity to wear mine!

Columbia’s new Konos Trillium ATR hiking shoes

The award-winning Konos Trillium ATR | Columbia

Outdoor enthusiasts are also excited about Columbia's new Konos Trillium ATR hiking shoes for women. Designed to improve hiking performance, the shoe features the revolutionary Omni-Max platform to boost cushioning and comfort. A Navic Fit System gives extra stability and support.

Hikers are promised exceptional traction in both wet and dry conditions. In fact, the Konos Trillium ATR shoe has been recognised in the 2025 SELF Sneaker Awards as one of the best outdoor shoes of the year, highlighting its versatility and performance.

Columbia’s new Heritage Collection

The new heritage collection is going to prove very popular this season | Columbia

Also from Columbia, the Heritage Collection has been inspired by the High Cascades, a volcanic mountain range that stretches across the Pacific Northwest. Known for its dramatic peaks, alpine lakes and the Pacific Crest Trail, the region has long served as a testing ground for Columbia’s gear.

This collection channels the spirit of 1970s outdoor exploration, revisiting Columbia’s early catalogues and gear innovations.

The mood is rooted in old-school camp, hunt, and fish revival, reimagined for today’s trailblazers.

Archival silhouettes like the Triple-Ja Jacket are reinterpreted with modern materials and functionality, while prints and graphics pay homage to topographic maps and trail signage from the region.

