Enterprise Car Club lets you rent cars and vans with zero hassle — and it could work out far cheaper than owning a car, with membership from £10.

You would be forgiven for not noticing, but it's likely that somewhere on a street near you, there's a car parked up, waiting for anyone with the right app to jump in and drive it.

If you join a club for just £10 per month you'll have access to around 1,300 vehicles, including vans, that are dotted around the country. You can jump in one, drive it around, and then simply return it to where it was parked when you're finished.

It's the Enterprise Car Club, and it's an innovative way of hiring a car or van without having to visit a depot.

If you click here and enter your nearest town or city, you might find you've got a selection of vehicles waiting to be picked up.

Car club cars are parked up in towns and cities, ready to be collected | Enterprise

To drive one, you just join the club for a minimum of £10 per year, and an app lets you unlock and drive the car. You just have to pay an hourly rate and a pence per mile rate after you finish your trip and return the car.

If you sign up for a monthly plan, there is no joining fee, and the rates are reduced.

The rental price includes fuel, and there are all sorts of offers available if you're a frequent user, or you sign up for a monthly plan.

For example, a 30-mile round trip in a standard-size family car, like a Ford Focus, would cost just £15. The same trip in a van would cost around £19. It’s even cheaper if you sign up for a monthly plan.

There are even a selection of electric vehicles on the fleet | Enterprise

It’s a system that could even be an alternative to car ownership. There’s no loan, lease, or finance payments, no servicing costs, no annual tax or insurance, you just pay as you go. If you live near a cluster of cars and you only drive occasionally, you could save a fortune by selling your car.

Rates vary depending on your location, the type of vehicle available, and you need to ensure there's a vehicle available that suits your needs, but most cities have at least a handful of cars dotted around, and there are plenty of towns with a car or two parked up.

Drivers must be over the age of 22, and have a valid driving licence, but the cost includes insurance, breakdown cover, and any fuel you add to the car is reimbursed.

To see what sorts of vehicles are parked up near to you click here, and for a list of prices, plans, and rates, click here.

