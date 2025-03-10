Keeping car batteries fresh and healthy can be a challenge and it's easy to make expensive mistakes | Halfords

OK, so this is a complete first-world problem, but I have two cars, my wife has one, and we jointly own a motorhome. Keeping their batteries healthy is an ongoing task.

With the best will in the world, we can't use all the vehicles all the time. My wife's car stands a lot and only gets used on nice days, my motorhome only gets used for holidays and weekend trips, and my two cars have their purposes, but they can sometimes stand around for a few weeks. Especially if I'm testing cars for a while for reviews.

And as any mechanic will tell you, cars don't like to stand around. If you don't use them regularly, that's when the problems start.

And one of the problems I've faced more often than anything else over the years is dead or dying batteries.

Here are my tips for making sure your batteries last as long as possible.

Battery chargers and maintainers

Obviously, keeping batteries charged up while you're not using a vehicle is the best way to preserve their health. I've recently invested in a few CTEK battery maintainers, and this has made the world of difference.

Solar panels can be pretty good, and relatively inexpensive, but the British weather doesn't help these perform at their best, so it's not the ultimate solution, especially in the winter when there's less daylight.

Turn things off before you stop

Getting into a habit of flicking switches and pushing buttons when you park up could pay dividends for your battery.

Starting your car places a huge load on a battery, and if you're also powering headlights, or heated seats, or climate control, at the same time, it will increase that load. And that ultimately shortens the life of the battery.

It's more of a problem in older cars, because newer cars will shut off extra power loads while the starter motor is cranking, but even just having your headlights on while starting isn't a good idea.

So make sure these are off before you start. Especially if you know your battery's not in its rudest health, or it's been standing for a while.

If your headlights are switched on when you start the car, it’ll put extra load on the battery

Avoid lots of short runs

Obviously, the more your car has to start and stop without charging up in-between, the shorter its battery life will be.

The battery's only source of power is its alternator. You can check that's functioning well at Halfords, but if it's not being run, it's not being charged.

Some people can't avoid only doing successive short runs, but if that's all you're doing, think about taking the car for a long run every now and again. It sounds like a false economy, but it will definitely pay off.

Keep the load light

With more and more motoring gadgets out there it's tempting to plug lots of things into your car's 12v system, but it's something to think about.

The more you drain from your car, the less power the alternator can provide to charge your battery.

Some people buy auxiliary heaters, for example, that plug into your cigarette lighter socket - but these can put huge loads on the alternator, and that will affect the battery.

Think about how much you've got running and whether the car can cope effectively.

Think about the weather

Cold weather is awful for battery health, both in the long term or short term.

So if the temperatures take a tumble, particularly overnight, bear in mind you'll need to take extra care of your battery. This is the best time to use a battery maintainer, or at least just make sure you're giving it regular use.

Batteries do not like the winter - so take extra care of them in cold snaps

Just get out and drive it

The cheapest way to ensure a car's battery is healthy is to give it a good run from time to time.

Every few weeks or so, take it out and use it. Give it at least half an hour, more if possible, and you'll know your battery is getting topped back up to full.

Lead acid car batteries can quickly degrade if they're allowed to go flat, so don't let it happen. Yes, you'll have to spend money on fuel, but a new battery can cost £100 or more, so the occasional round trip will pay for itself.

Get your battery checked

It's often worth letting a qualified technician look at your battery, especially if you're worried it's not its usual self.

Halfords offer a free battery check, and this will reassure you that it's got enough voltage to last, and everything is safe and secure.

If you need a new battery, the range at Halfords is vast, and a fitting service is available.

Halfords technicians can give your car a free healthcheck | Halfords

Save money on replacement batteries

So the worst-case scenario has happened, the battery check didn’t go well, and it’s now just a posh paperweight. You can save a few quid on a new battery.

Halfords has a price-matching guarantee, and free fitting for Motoring Club members. So if you can find a price for a battery you need in an online store, go to Halfords, tell them about it, and they’ll match it.

That way you’re always getting the best price. If you’re not a member of the Motoring Club, you’ll need to pay £25-£30 to have it fitted - which is pretty good value.