Best garden parasols and umbrellas UK 2022 for blocking sun and wind

Oh, those lazy hazy crazy days of summer - afternoons spent in the garden enjoying the sun, cool and comfortable under a parasol to keep you safe from the UV rays. What a dream. With one of these gorgeous garden umbrellas, it could be a reality

A well chosen garden parasol is ideal for creating ambience in your garden seated area or next to your deckchairs. At once relaxed and chic, it means you never have to fret about sunburn or getting to hot. Bring gorgeous hotel vibes right into your backyard.

And these days, the choices are superb, from sophisticated, to bohemian, tropical to modern. There’s a garden parasol for every kind of garden space.

Some stand alone as a freestanding parasol or come with their own base, while some are designed to slot into a garden table.

Do I want a normal parasol, or a cantilever?

Normal parasols and umbrellas have minimal flexibility - you can’t really tilt them to alter the cast of their shade. By contrast, a cantilever parasol can flex it’s ‘hood’ away from the stand, to lend its shade to where you want it to go.

Cantilever parasols have the benefit of flexibility, the trade off is that normal parasols are generally sturdier (if you live in an exposed, windy area, this is a consideration).

What size should I go for?

At least 2 metres, to ensure a reasonable cast of shade. 2.4 metres is industry standard. Of course, if you have a larger backyard, go for something a little wider.

It’s worth bearing in mind that a larger parasol requires a stronger base unit, so make sure to purchase accordingly. Some models will come with the base unit included, other garden umbrellas comfortably fit into a garden table. If you don’t have a table and the parasol doesn’t have a base unit, we recommend this option, the Aria Resin Free Standing Parasol Base, £45.99.

Here’s our round up of the best garden parasols and umbrellas out at the moment.

Hanway Garden Parasol - Black Hanway Garden Parasol - Black £495.00 chic, stylish, modern 5/5 A fabulously chic all-in-one option if you don’t have a garden table but want somewhere to place that all important summer drink as you laze. With a stylish glass and wicker table forming the parasol base, it will stand-alone. The black canopy is both striking and ideal for warding off UV rays - a modern looking option. A classic ash wood pole holds the canopy aloft, and it comes with a waterproof sleeve to keep it protected when it’s not in use. Gorgeous. Buy now

Camberra offset parasol Camberra offset parasol £475.50 the best cantilever parasol you can buy 5/5 Want to throw some serious shade? You won’t find better than the Camberra offset parasol. In sleek anthracite, this square offset parasol is ideal if you want to create a perfect al fresco dining room. Three meters wide, it will provide ample coverage. The coverage is UV light proof, the canopy rain proof. It comes with a 100kg concrete base and is made of sturdy aluminium, so this parasol won’t be going anywhere in wind and rain. Big, beautiful, and strong: well worth the price tag. Buy now

3m Cantilever Parasol by Freeport Park 3m Cantilever Parasol £175.99 all-in-one, cheap, and good in windy weather 5/5 There’s very little to quibble with with the Anthracite Parasol. With a 3 metre wide circumference, it offers a wide circle of shade. A wind outlet in the canopy prevents the cantilever parasol from being buffeted about - notoriously an issue with these models. The base is included with the unit, and ensures the parasol itself is sturdy. With a crank handle for open and closing, it’s no effort and all to put up or take down. Easy to assemble, too. A great choice. Buy now

Afer Balcony / Patio Parasol Afer Balcony / Patio Parasol £140.00 smaller backyards Short of space? Don’t let that prevent you from having sundowners in the shade. This parasol sits flush against your wall, making it ideal for saving space. It will still cast three meters of shade, though, so even though it doesn’t take up too much space, it still provides plenty of room for sheltering. The charcoal grey looks great, too. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Bahamas Fir and Braided Vegetable Fibre Parasol Bahamas Fir and Braided Vegetable Fiber Parasol £154.00 a taste of the tropics 5/5 Want to make a statement? Bring a taste of the tropics to your garden with this lovely, Bahaman-style beach parasol. The canopy is made from braided plant fibre, and with a 2.2 metre diameter, is large enough to keep multiple family members covered (There’s also nylon in the upholstery - don’t worry, this will protect you from sun and light showers). With a simple up and down lever, this is the type of dream parasol you want to lounge under with a tiki cocktail. Can’t go abroad? Go on holiday in your backyard. Buy now

Charles Bentley Hanging Cantilever Parasol Light 3M Grey Charles Bentley Hanging Cantilever Parasol Light 3M Grey £119.99 sturdy adaptability 4/5 Charles Bentley cantilever parasols tend to sell out each summer, being - as they are - some of the best on the market, and very reasonably priced. This hanging umbrella makes a great alternative to a more traditional parasol. Free-standing, you can place whether you want in the garden (you simply need a weight at the bottom to secure fast) - so the canopy can hang atop a BBQ or hot tub. It’s easily adjustable, too, so you can tilt to cover as required, as the sun moves. It comes without a base - we recommend pairing with Sturdi’s 25kh parasol base, a heavy, reliable number. Buy now

All Things Brighton Beautiful Garden Umbrella All Things Brighton Beautiful Garden Umbrella £64.95 cheap chic 4/5 Keep it simple and chic with this beach-style umbrella. Timelessly stylish, with the monochrome stripes, this parasol is a great choice if you’ve limited space and a lower budget. 1.8 metre in parasol, it provides reasonably shade coverage. The canopy is durable and weatherproof, while the stainless steel pole is sturdy but light. A very reasonably priced, adaptable number. Buy now

Geisha Garden Parasol in Taupe Geisha Garden Parasol in Taupe £139.00 elegance and protection in one 4.5/5 So elegant: this garden umbrella is modelled on traditional Japanese geisha parasols, and captures their serene beauty. Available in five colours, it’s canopy is stretched across 24 fibreglass ribs, to give it the classical, beautiful form. But besides looking good, this umbrella performs well. It has a weatherproof canopy, a strong aluminium central staff. To be put up and down with a non-sticking easy to use crank handle - it’s a distinctive, pretty choice. Please note, though, the base comes separately. Buy now

BUSINESS & PLEASURE CO Holiday Beach Umbrella - Vintage Gold BUSINESS & PLEASURE CO Holiday Beach Umbrella - Vintage Gold £140.00 frothy sweet fun 4/5 This is a gorgeous umbrella-cum-parasol, with it’s retro yellow colour scheme and delightful white fringing. Can do double duty: it’s light and transportable enough to take to the beach, or will bring a sense of candy-coloured fun to your backyard. Buy now

John Lewis & Partners 3m Freestanding Parasol, Oyster John Lewis & Partners 3m Freestanding Parasol, Oyster £150.00 entertaining 4.5/5 We all know we can trust John Lewis implicitly when it comes to homewares, and this freestanding parasol proves no exception. Great for al fresco dining or afternoon parties, this 3 metre parasol is freestanding. Best of all, you can adjust the shaded area to cover any seating area without it needing to be fitted to the centre of a table. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

BUSINESS & PLEASURE CO. 70s Panel Cinque Stripe wood and canopy umbrella BUSINESS & PLEASURE CO. 70s Panel Cinque Stripe wood and canopy umbrella £290.00 getting in the swing of summer 5/5 Another gorgeous throw-back confection from Business and Pleasure company - this time in a striking 70s colourway Complete with a durable UV protected and water-resistant canopy with fringed trims, it’s fitted with a sturdy pole (made from reclaimed timber) so even the windiest of days won’t steal it away. It comes with its own bag, so you can pack it up neatly at the end of the day. Buy now