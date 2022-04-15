Garden furniture ideas the best outdoor furniture still in stock 2021, including outdoor tables and chairs

No surprise that the major retail trend of the moment is garden furnishings, from outdoor heaters, to parasols, to firepits. The days are getting longer, and the weather is hinting at summer. Of course, having a well heated, well shaded garden is great - but then you need somewhere to sit and enjoy drink, or, better yet, a lingering meal. Enter, outdoor furniture - which is also flying out of warehouses.

The downside to this is that many outdoor furniture sets and tables have started to sell out, as people seek to turn their gardens into an al fresco paradise.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most stylish and durable outdoor furniture still in stock, so you can prepare for a long, lovely summer in your backyard.

Made Jala Garden Dining Set, Acacia Wood and Black Made Jala Garden Dining Set, Acacia Wood and Black £775.00 rustic dining 5/5 Made from acacia wood and with Nordic inflected styling, this dining set is the height of sophistication. The woven seats on the (stackable) chairs look great, and are comfortable to sit on. With either four or six seats, depending on your requirements, it’s a spacious table ideal for an evening repast. Easy to assemble, too, though you will need to purchase a cover to protect it from the elements. Key Specs: Height (cm) 75 Width (cm) 161 Depth (cm) 90 Weight (kg)12.4 Buy now

Lois Garden Sofa Lois Garden Sofa £129.00 sturdy style 4/5 Rattan is in fashion this season, and this durable seat from M&S combines the style of a rattan seat and the sturdiness of a metal base. Some assembly is required, but it’s the work of moments. M&S offer a ten year guarantee this garden sofa will last, so you can buy in confidence. Key Specs: Seat height: 42 cm Height: 82.5 cm Width: 145 cm Depth: 65 cm Buy now

Copacabana garden coffee table in rattan-style resin and glass Copacabana garden coffee table in rattan-style resin and glass £61.00 bijou gardens 4/5 If space in your garden is more compact, this resin and glass garden table looks elegant, but is just the right size for drinks on the terrace. The glass top is tempered - so a hot coffee cup won’t crack it. Beautiful and bijou. Keys Specs: Dimensions (cm): Height50 x Width52 x Depth52 Weight (kg): 5 Buy now

Marlow 6 Seater Garden Table & Chairs Marlow 6 Seater Garden Table & Chairs £999.00 garden dinner parties 4.5/5 For larger spaces, this dinner table set is the stuff of al fresco BBQ dreams. Six chairs means you’ll have space for all your guests. The table is topped with toughened glass for long-lasting wear, while the cushions are also weather repellent. Finished with an environmentally friendly weather resistant coating, for ease of use (you won’t have to carry it indoors when it rains). The armless chairs are stackable for easy storage. Key Specs: Table: H76 x W170 x D90 cm Chairs: H88 x W57 x D58.2 cm Seat height: 47 cm Side chairs: H88 x W48.5 x D58.2 cm Buy now

Swara Garden 4 seater Round Dining Set, Natural Polyrattan and Glass Swara Garden 4 seater Round Dining Set, Natural Polyrattan and Glass £499.00 elegant outdoor breakfasts 4/5 This is a stylish, timeless piece of furniture from Made, who search factories around the world to find excellent furniture. A mixture of polyrattan and glass, the only assembly required is to attach the legs. We love the look of this dining set - perfect for enjoying a coffee and reading the paper in the morning sun. Key Specs: Height (cm) 74/ 86 Width (cm) 100/49 Depth (cm) 100/ 59 Weight (kg) 15.2 Buy now

Marta 4 Seater Rattan Sofa Set £549.99 a full outdoor suite 4/5 If you want garden furniture designed for general sun-lounging, this sofa set will provide hours of comfort. With two loveseats and a coffee table, the sofa boasts thick padded cushions. With a five year protection plan, the rattan design means it will only look better as weather wears it. Key Specs: Sofa 62cm H x 145cm W x 75cm D Table 30cm H x 60cm L x 60cm W Overall Product Weight 45kg Buy now

Alexander Rose Pine Gleneagles 8 Seater Table £525.00 entertaining 4/5 This 8 seater table looks gorgeous, and has eco-credentials to make you proud. Made from sustainably sourced pine, it’s ideal for outdoor entertaining, and ensuring your party can enjoy everybody’s company. There’s also space for a parasol, so you’ll be able to enjoy it when the weather starts truly baking. Key Specs: Width: 188cm Depth: 188cm Height: 77cm Buy now

Charles Taylor 6 Seater Wooden Picnic Table Charles Taylor 6 Seater Wooden Picnic Table £175.00 a traditional picnic table 4/5 There’s nothing more nostalgic than a picnic sat at a genuine picnic table. It comes fully-assemble, and is hand-finished. Made in Britain from FSC Timber and Scandinavian Redwood. With rust-proof galvanised zinc bolting, which is also weatherproof, it’s built to last. It comes with a 20-year timber rot free guarantee. Key Specs: Width 150cm Height 74cm Depth 133cm Buy now