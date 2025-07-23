Amanda Holden stuns in a polka dot dress from under-the-radar British brand Odd Muse | Getty

Celebs go dotty for polka dots and Amanda Holden Stuns in must have dress for summer.

Its official polka dots are having a major moment, and the latest celebrity to embrace the timeless trend is none other than Amanda Holden. The Britain’s Got Talent star turned heads recently in a classic-yet-modern number from Odd Muse London, proving once again that some prints never go out of style.

Holden was spotted wearing The Ultimate Muse Cap Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress in White Polka Dot £185, a striking piece from the coveted British brand Odd Muse London. Known for its structured silhouettes and unapologetically feminine designs, Odd Muse has become a go-to for women who want to turn heads without trying too hard and Amanda Holden's look is a perfect example of this effortless glamour.

David Gandy and Amanda Holden during Queen Camilla's visit to unveil the new RHS and BBC Radio 2 'Dog Garden', | Getty Images

The dress features a flattering gathered waist, sophisticated cap sleeves, and a midi-length hemline that balances playful charm with grown-up elegance. Its crisp white backdrop and bold black dots channel old-school Hollywood vibes, while the tailored fit gives it a contemporary edge. You can pair it with heels or dress down with flats. It's a versatile statement piece.

The Ultimate Muse Cap Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress

The Ultimate Muse Cap Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress | Odd Muse

The TV star’s polka dot moment is part of a broader trend that’s swept through celebrity wardrobes this season. From red carpets to casual brunch dates, A-listers are reaching for spots in all sizes and shades, a nod to the print’s enduring appeal. But Amanda Holden’s choice stands out not only for its timeless aesthetic, but also for its wearable elegance, courtesy of Odd Muse’s signature craftsmanship.

This dress isn't just fashion-forward it’s an investment in style that lasts beyond one season. And if Amanda Holden’s approval is anything to go by, it's clear that this is the polka dot dress to be seen in right now.

Whether you're headed to a wedding, garden party, a day at the races, or a night out, The Ultimate Muse Midi Dress offers the kind of polish and poise that turns a simple look into a showstopper.

