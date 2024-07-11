Aldi is offering beach product deals as families prepare for Summer holidays like in Cornwall, pictured

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Holiday beach and poolside essentials in Aldi Specialbuys latest deals from £2.99 and here’s a look at what’s on offer to help save money for a Summer getaway in the sun

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Summer holiday shopping can end up as expensive as a beach getaway itself with suntan lotion, inflatable loungers, beach tents and moon chairs pushing up the price. Aldi’s latest Specialbuys deals are offering beach accessories including Disney themed swim rings and armbands from £2.99.

The bargains are part of its Beach event Specialbuys that start from today, Thursday July 11, and run for the coming weeks or until items have sold out. There’s plenty of children’s must-haves for holidays but also pool party favourites for adults to lounge in the sun or have fun after dark

We take a look at the latest beach deals in a first look at what’s on offer.

Disney bargains at Aldi for £2.99

Featuring Disney theme favourites, the middle aisle has Bestway Disney Armbands in two designs of either Mickey Mouse or girlfriend Minnie at £2.99 each. They are fun and cute for kids while in a holiday pool.

Continuing the cartoon theme, there is also a Bestway Disney Swim Ring featuring Mickey and Donald Duck or a pink version with Minnie Mouse for £2.99 at Aldi.

For the same price of £2.99, parents can get a Bestway Disney Swim Vest in bright red to make spotting a child easy. It also features Mickey Mouse splashing around with Pluto. A pretty pink Disney Swim Vest for £2.99 shows Minnie with a kitten.

Aldi

Kids beach tent deals

Aldi has a deal on kids beach tents by Adventuridge that comes in two colours of blue or pink and cost £9.99 each. They provide sun protection of UPF 50 and measure 120cm by 70cm and 80cm once open.

Bargain goggles at supermarket

Adult and children’s goggles are on offer at Aldi until sold out. The Crane adult goggles here cost £2.49 as part of Specialbuys. The Children’s Crane goggles are £2.49 and come in three vibrant shades of red, yellow or blue to make exploring the sea or pool more fun for youngsters.

Moon chairs featuring Spiderman, Stitch and Barbie on sale

Children’s favourites of Barbie, Spiderman and Stitch feature on Moon Chairs in the Specialbuys aisle at Aldi from today. Each moon chair costs £14.99 and is described by Aldi as being “perfect for those beach trips” with legs that fold easy to help carry them to a sunny spot.

Aldi

Summer holiday inflatables from £4.99

There’s no better way to chill out under the sun than while floating on a lilo. Aldi has a range of inflatable loungers that start from £4.99 in its Beach Specialbuys. There’s a Crane Water Hammock for £4.99 in a watermelon or striped pattern that makes easy work of floating on water.

Lie back and soak up the rays on the Bestway Pool Inflatable Lounger Bed for £5.99 in pretty blue or orange with side arms for more comfort and two air chambers to offer “extra support and buoyancy”. It’s the same price as the Bestway Inflatable Lounger Bed that also costs £5.99 and is available in cool blue or cheeky orange.

There’s also a Bestway Pool Inflatable Swim Ring in two tropical floral designs for £5.99 at Aldi, a Crane Swimming Noodle to bob along and have fun in the water for £2.99 each. Whether going on holiday or not, these are handy for anyone who does aqua aerobics.

Aldi

Then there is armchair-like Bestway Inflatable Sit 'n' Float for £5.99, available in blue or grey that even has a fully adjustable flip-pillow backrest to allow maximum relaxation while going for a dip.

Poolside and beach toy deals including Nerf

Keep children and the young at heart busy with a Nerf Water Assortment for £2.99 each. There’s a choice of Nerf Sling and Soak, Striker Bat or Storm Slinger that take water fights to another level.

A range of Crane Diving Accessories at £2.99 each vary from rings and animals to balls and sticks to throw into the pool and enjoy heading underwater to find them. Parents love these for helping children get more confident swimming underwater.

There’s also a range of Bestway Inflatable Nets for in the pool for £5.99 each. Pick from Splash ‘n’ Hoope, a Volleyball Net Set or Water Polo Game Set that come with a net and ball so families have everything they need to get started.

Aldi

One of the brightest offers is for a Crane LED Waterball that lights up in the water for £4.99 each. Enjoy partying after dark in the pool using these 40cm waterballs that glow in changing colours, as shown above.

They come with a remote control to set them on to flashing, strobe, fade or smooth mode. These would also look great at a Summer garden party if staying at home.

Check out all the latest Specialbuys deals from Aldi here with a focus on beach products from today until stocks last.