Kevin and Katie will be accompanied in the middle aisle by pyjamas and a bedtime story book

This year Kevin and Katie will be back in the middle aisle, and joined by their foes, the evil Humbug minions

Aldi's Christmas advert has already gone viral, Kevin the Carrot has once again saved the festive season, and the next step in the Christmas countdown is the arrival of Kevin and his pals in the middle aisle.

This year Kevin and Katie will be joined by some of the other characters in the advert, in which he takes on an impossible mission to save the Christmas spirit from the pesky Humbug minions.

As well as announcing the date of Kevin and Katie's arrival in stores, Aldi bosses have also announced that the Humbugs will be available to buy too - perfect for any Grinches you might know.

Prices for the plush toys start at just £2.99, and they'll be arriving in stores on Thursday, November 14. As with any of Aldi's Specialbuys though, once they're gone they're gone.

A spokesman for the supermarket chain said: "Get ready for a festive adventure like no other as Kevin the Carrot returns to the middle aisle with an assignment to make this the best Christmas possible.

"Shoppers can collect characters from the Aldi Christmas advert, including Kevin, Katie and Humbugs from 14th November.

"The Christmas Plush range starts from just £2.99 each and includes Kevin and Katie like you’ve never seen them before – in their cunning disguises worn in the advert.

"The duo don these while avoiding a series of perilous situations as they aim to rescue the Spirit of Christmas from the grasps of Dr Humbug and her evil humbug minions.

"Joining arguably the nation’s favourite carrots on shelves are the Humbugs (£3.99) so shoppers can choose from their favourite character or collect the whole gang."

Another treat for Kevin fans appearing in the middle aisle soon, is the new My Pal Kevin the Carrot, with long arms and legs, priced at £9.99. Buyers can choose Kevin, or Katie, or take home the pair.

Alongside the plush toys, Aldi will also be selling Kevin and Katie Christmas Pyjamas, priced at £5.99, and the Kevin Christmas Story for £2.99.