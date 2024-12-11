Air fryer deals: We've found some huge savings on Ninja, Breville, and Tower

This is a chance to pick up a very cheap Ninja air fryer in time for Christmas | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Big-brand air fryers have been heavily discounted on Amazon this week - here’s our pick of the best deals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Air fryers come into their own over the Christmas season, when we have our seasonal bounty all stocked up in the fridge and cupboards, ready to be prepped, cooked, and served to family and friends.

If you've never used an air fryer before, you've probably heard that they can be a great way to save time and space in the kitchen. In a relatively compact unit, you can fit a family meal, and cook it far quicker than you can in a conventional oven.

This can also mean you save a bit of money, because less time equals less electricity being used. It's also a healthier option, because air frying needs very little - if any - oil.

And, let's face it, there's never going to be a better time to save a bit of time, space, or money than the festive season.

With this in mind, we thought we'd trawl through the Amazon daily deals to see if there are any bargain buys. And the air fryers we've found have been heavily discounted, so it looks like it's a great time to invest in one - or, perhaps, to upgrade an existing one.

Take Ninja's Air Fryer Max Pro, for example. Ninja makes the best air fryers, that's common knowledge now, but to see a top model for less than £100 is quite a treat. It's usually £169.99.

Compact air fryers can still fit in large portions - or even cakes | Amazon

If you need something a bit larger, take a look at this smart dual-drawer Tower Vortx, with its nine-litre capacity, for £78. It's usually £139.99, so that's a 44% saving.

If capacity is less of an issue, and saving space is a priority, how about the Russell Hobbs Rapid Digital Air Fryer. Four litres is enough for a couple, and it's a bargain at £54.97 - usually £94.99.

We've also found a bit of a "wildcard" option. Set up more like a conventional oven, the Breville Halo Flexi can hold a huge 11 litres of food behind its twin fold-down doors, and there's a modular space inside to take either drawers, trays or baskets.

It's priced at just £129.99 at the moment, if you can catch the limited-time deal. Usually, it would cost you £189.99, so it's a decent saving.