Stay radiant in the sky the best skincare products to use during your flight
Travelling by aeroplane can be harsh on your skin and well-being. Dry cabin air, recycled air, and prolonged sitting contribute to dehydration and a lacklustre complexion.
Therefore, in-flight beauty routines are vital, not just a luxury. Whether you travel often or are embarking on a long journey, a brief in-flight spa experience can help you arrive looking radiant and refreshed.
Use your time in the air as an opportunity to rejuvenate. With the right beauty essentials and dedicated moments for self-care, you can reach your destination looking and feeling pampered. Here's a list of essential, travel-sized airplane beauty products for the perfect in-flight self-care experience.
Airplane cabins have humidity levels lower than the Sahara Desert. A facial mist helps replenish lost moisture, soothes irritated skin, and gives you a quick refresh without leaving your seat.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask £18.90
Lips are particularly vulnerable to drying out mid-flight. A deeply hydrating balm keeps them soft and prevents cracking.
A rich moisturiser acts as a protective barrier to lock in hydration for the duration of the flight. Choose something non-greasy that absorbs well.
Combat puffiness and tired eyes with soothing under-eye masks or a caffeine-infused eye cream.
If you’re comfortable making a beauty statement at 35,000 feet, a sheet mask can work wonders for dehydrated skin. Opt for one with hyaluronic acid or ceramides.
To protect your skin from the sun and look polished when landing, apply a lightweight tinted moisturiser. Get glowing skin without clogging your pores.
Batiste On The Go Dry Shampoo Original, Classic Fresh Fragrance Dry Hair Shampoo (travel size) £3.35 and Tangle Teezer Compact Styler Detangling Hairbrush (Travel) with Protective Cover £16 (rose gold luxe)
Cabin air can leave hair frizzy and flat - not a good look. A travel-size dry shampoo and brush can revive your hairstyle before touchdown. Now you're rested, revitalised and ready to enjoy your trip.
