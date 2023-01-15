People across the country have the chance to vote for the worst place to live in England for the upcoming year. The poll, which is organised by website ILiveHere, gives readers the chance to vote on submissions made at the end of last year.

Some of the many options to vote for include major cities such as Birmingham and Manchester. Perhaps more surprisingly, also appearing in the shortlist are cultural hubs Oxford and Bristol.

Earlier this month, the site announced several previously featured locations had been eliminated due to low votes. These included areas such as Stockport, Nottingham and Kings Lynn.

Seemingly no part of the country has been saved from the possibility of being given the infamous title with towns and cities across the length and breadth of England finding their way into the poll. Despite sky-high property prices, many areas of London are among the options, including Harrow, home to one of the country’s most famous boys’ boarding schools.

The winner of the 2022 unofficial title was Ayelesbury. The Buckinghamshire town topped the list, announced in January 2022, and is also a current contender on the 2023 vote.

Listed below is the full top 10 from the 2022 vote. All will be hoping to avoid a repeat appearance on this year’s list.

Aylesbury Huddersfield Luton Liverpool Peterborough Bolton Corby Jaywick Slough Bradford

Which location in England will be on the infamous list this year?

