The world’s best cheese 2022 has been named this week, crowned at the World Cheese Awards, held in Wales. Initially scheduled to be hosted in Kyiv, Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion of the country, it was moved to the Welsh city of Newport.

Judges presided over 4,434 different cheeses from 42 countries and 900 companies over the course of the competition, with one cheese in particular winning them over. Its ‘smooth in your mouth and melting on your tongue’ quality is said to have been its defining quality.

Le Gruyère AOP surchoix, which is a matured cheese made from raw cow’s milk, with a slightly crumbly texture, was crowned the victor. It was entered by Swiss cheesemaker Vorderfultigen and its refiner Gourmino.

John Farrand, who is the managing director of the Guild of Fine Food - who organise the World Cheese Awards - said: “What a final. To crown Le Gruyère AOP surchoix as this year’s World Champion Cheese is so well deserved. The judges in the room today, our cheese experts from all over the world, were clearly blown away by the quality of the cheese and dedication shown by the cheesemakers.”

Entries were scored on a number of categories, such as the appearance of its rind and paste, as well as its aroma, body and texture. Unsurprisingly, a chuck of the points are awarded for flavour and feel in the mouth.

The judging panel, which consists of a range of cheesemakers, cheesemongers, chefs, retailers and writers, narrowed thousands of participants to 98 ‘Super Golds’ and then 16 finalists. They were then evaluated by an International Super Jury, which consists of big name cheese-focused retailers.

World Cheese Awards 2022 - finalists