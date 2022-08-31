World Cup 2022: completing football sticker album could cost more than £850

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A football finance expert has claimed it could cost close to £900 to complete a football sticker album for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in finals in Qatar.

One popular way to mark such an event is to try and fill in a Panini sticker book. You can buy packs containing cards that include pictures of the stadium and players, with the objective to entirely fill the book and collect every card possible.

But, amid rising prices as the country braves the cost of living crisis, the prices of the packs have also risen.

Kieran Maguire, a football finance expert, has now warned that completing a sticker book for the Qatar World Cup could cost £883.80.

In total, there are 670 cards to collect in order to complete a book for the upcoming World Cup.

Assuming that you collected all 670 without any duplicates, which is almost impossible would cost you £120.60.

Kieran claims that there is a one in 669 chance of repeat stickers, saying that when all the maths is done, the total price of completing the book could cost almost £90.

He said: “If you put the numbers into a probability machine, that’s the way it works out.”