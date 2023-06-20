The 33-year-old said she felt like her world was ‘falling apart’ when her teenage daughter told her she was pregnant - but it turned out to be the ‘most amazing gift’.

A woman who gave birth at 15 is now one of the UK’s oldest grans - at just 33-years-old. Ruth Clayton had daughter Rose in 2005 when she was still at secondary school.

Rose then had her own daughter last year, aged 18 - making Ruth one of Britain’s youngest grandmothers. Support worker Ruth, from Lincoln, says she initially tried to talk Rose out of having birth.

But she is now delighted with granddaughter, Cora. Ruth, now 34, said: “Once I knew Rose was serious about having this baby I was fully on board and so so excited.

“I met up with her boyfriend’s family. They were so amazing; they are the most amazing family. I was in tears watching her give birth - she was like a warrior.

“Seeing my daughter turn into an amazing mum is the best gift she could have given me.” Ruth fell pregnant with Rose when she was 14 and decided to have an abortion.

But on the way to the clinic she realised she couldn’t go through with it which he now says was “the best decision ever”. Ruth said: “I arranged for an abortion but me and my friend got on the bus to Lincoln and I turned to her and said, ‘I can’t do it’.

“It was the best decision ever. I still got my GCSEs, went to college and everything was fine.” Ruth gave birth to her daughter Rose, who weighed 7lbs 9oz, on May 17, 2005 at home.

Ruth Clayton with her daughter Rose and baby granddaughter Cora.

Rose then told Ruth she was pregnant in February 2022, when she was 17. Ruth admits she felt angry and gave her daughter the option to get an abortion.

She said: “I thought our world was falling apart. It makes me feel really bad now as Rose having a baby is the best thing that has ever happened. I wanted her to think about it as it is a life-changing decision.

“I told her as soon as I know she is 100% on board then I will support her completely.” Rose, a full-time mum, gave birth to her daughter Cora, who weighed 6lbs 2oz, on September 2, 2022.

Ruth with Rose as a baby in 2005.

Ruth admits to being in tears whilst Rose was giving birth. She said: “It was an amazing moment, Rose was so brave.

“To be a grandma at 33 means I will be around for such a long time. It is going to be amazing - I feel very lucky.” Now, Cora is eight months old and Ruth describes her as the most incredible little girl.

She said: “When Cora was born it was the most amazing thing. Life is just the most amazing thing, I feel like my world has come full circle.

“Cora is exactly like I was when I was a baby, she is extremely fussy and likes everything just so. It is a really exciting time as she has just started talking and she can now sit up.”

Ruth with her granddaughter Cora who she has dubbed ‘the most amazing gift’.

Ruth said she loves being a young grandma as she will be around to protect her and give her the best life. She said: “I am going to be around to make sure nobody hurts her and that is something that brings me peace at night.

“I want her to have the best life.” And new mum Rose added: “Motherhood hasn’t been the challenge people said it would be at all.

“I had never even changed a nappy before having Cora. Being a mum has taught me to be organised and not just think of my own needs.