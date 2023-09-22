News you can trust since 1887
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse - full list

Wilko has announced the date when its final stores - dozens of them round the country - will close their doors for good

By Tom Morton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:07 BST
Wilko is to shut the doors of its last remaining stores on Sunday, October 8 as the collapse of the historic retailer comes to a close.

The hardware and furnishings retailer tumbled into administration last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

    The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators for PwC said.

    The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.

    Wilko was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930 and employed 12,500 workers before its collapse.

    These stores will shut on Tuesday, October 3

    Hounslow, Greater London

    St Albans, Hertfordshire

    Dunstable, Bedfordshire

    Weston Favell, Northampton

    Bristol

    Lancaster, Lancashire

    Leeds Trinity, West Yorkshire

    Reading, Berkshire

    Poole, Dorset

    Lincoln, Lincolnshire

    Halifax, West Yorkshire

    Washington, Newcastle upon Tyne

    Hitchin, Hertfordshire

    Chatham, Kent

    Southend, Essex

    Metro Centre, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

    Epsom, Surrey

    Cannon Park, Coventry, Warwickshire

    Norwich, Norfolk

    Preston, Lancashire

    Canterbury, Kent

    Kingston Upon Thames, Surrey

    Carlisle, Cumbria

    Barnsley, South Yorkshire

    Kingswood, Bristol

    Colchester, Essex

    Ilford, Greater London

    Maidstone, Kent

    Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

    These stores will shut on Thursday, October 5

    Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire

    Tottenham Hale, Greater London

    Worthing, West Sussex

    Romford, Greater London

    Selly Oak, Birmingham

    Wembley, London

    Birstall, West Yorkshire

    Uxbridge, Greater London

    Burton, Staffordshire

    Lee Circle, Leicester, Leicestershire

    West Ealing, London

    Blackburn, Lancaster

    Bexleyheath, Greater London

    The Beacon Eastbourne, East Sussex

    Weymouth, Dorset

    Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire

    Beaumont Leys, Leicester, Leicestershire

    Hinckley, Leicestershire

    Livingston, Scotland

    Chelmsford, Essex

    Riverside Shopping Centre, Northampton, East Midlands

    Sittingbourne, Kent

    Stourbridge, West Midlands

    Manchester, Greater Manchester

    Hamilton, South Lanarkshire

    Deepdale, Preston, Lancashire

    Basingstoke, Hampshire

    Clifton Moor, York, North Yorkshire

    Burgess Hill, West Sussex

    Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway

    Harrow, London

    Tooting, London

    Telford, Shropshire

    Ipswich, Suffolk

    St James Retail Park, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

    Nottingham, Midlands

    Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

    Bulwell, Nottinghamshire

    Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

    Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

    Clifton, Bristol

    These stores will shut on Sunday, October 8

    Neath, Neath Port Talbot

    Bromley, London

    Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire

    Cardiff, South Glamorgan

    Selby, North Yorkshire

    Arnold, Nottinghamshire

    Portsmouth, Hampshire

    Oswestry, Shropshire

    Chester, Cheshire

    Hucknall, Nottinghamshire

    Ayr, South Ayrshire

    Widnes, Cheshire

    Horsham, West Sussex

    Birkenhead, Merseyside

    Kingston Centre, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

    Parkgate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

    Perry Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands

    Castleford, West Yorkshire

    Porthmadog, Caernarfonshire

    Brighouse, West Yorkshire

    Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands

    Swansea, Wales

    Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

    Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

    Silverlink, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear

    Chesterfield, Derbyshire

    Sutton, Surrey

    Derby, Derbyshire

    Scarborough, North Yorkshire

    Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

    Plymouth, Devon

    Ely, Cambridgeshire

    Loughborough, Leicestershire

    Liverpool, Merseyside

    Stratford, London

    Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

    Coventry, West Midlands

    Sheffield, South Yorkshire

    Exeter, Devon

    Luton, Bedfordshire

    Wood Green, London

