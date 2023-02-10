Wilko pick and mix prices will be 50% off throughout February half term with the offer lasting 10 days. The discount can be claimed in-store in a variety of sizes.
The pick and mix features a number of classic sweets including cola bottles, jelly beans and juicy strawberries. The offer will be available in more than 400 Wilko stores across the UK.
With the discount, a regular pot will cost £1, the medium just £1.50 and the large will cost £2.
When will the Wilko half price pick and mix deal run?
The WIlko half price pick and mix deal will run for 10 days from February 10 until February 20.