For many football faithful, the hymns sung in the terraces and stands across the United Kingdom have become classics that have stood the test of time. Fitting then that former player Peter Crouch has collaborated with a host of classical musicians to release Crouchy Conducts The Classics . Crouch is joined by Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts, esteemed soprano Olivia Safe and English National Opera regular Robin Bailey.

The former England star leads a 20-piece orchestra through a canon of terrace anthems, supported by a full gospel and chamber choir, and three world-class operatic soloists – including Paul Potts featuring in the classic hymn sung against losing teams, You’re Not Singing Anymore . Super Jacky Grealish, England till I Die and Who Ate All The Pies? also make the festive album along with a topical take on the FIFA World Cup 2022 with 12 Days of Christmas.

“I’ve always dreamed of releasing my own album – so what better time than during a World Cup at Christmas?” Crouch revealed regarding the album. “We’ve taken the best terrace chants, and sprinkled a bit of festive magic on them. The whole team put in a big shift and I’m really happy with the teamwork, dedication, and the finished product.”

Profits from the album will be donated to LGBTQI+ charity Stonewall in their continued efforts to combat LGBTQ+ oppression in Qatar and across the world. Robbie de Santos, from Stonewall, said; “With LGBTQ+ people criminalised in 70 countries around the world, including Qatar, we’re so grateful for the support of Paddy Power and everyone who buys this album, which will help us campaign with our partners for LGBTQ+ human rights across the world.”

Crouchy Conducts The Classics is released through Paddy Power’s brand new record label and is available now through Spotify , iTunes and all leading digital platforms. For more information regarding Stonewall’s work regarding LGBTQI+ rights in Qatar, you can visit their website .