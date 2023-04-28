The top 10 best and worst seaside destinations in the UK have been revealed. It comes courtesy from a new Which? survey of 3000 people, who ranked their experience based on a list of criteria, including quality of the beaches, food and drink offerings, tourist attractions as well as value for money.
Unfortunately for residents of Skegness, Lincolnshire and Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, these areas were deemed the worst by Brits, with the lowest score of any, scoring just 48 percent a piece - despite both being popular staycation destinations.
Despite propping up the list, Skegness beach has a Tripadvisor score of 4.5 out of five from 944 reviews. One review said: “Lovely beach to walk along on a nice day and sit and listen to the sea and so relaxing while on holiday for a 40th birthday with husband.”
Another review from the end of March, 2023, says: “Had a lovely walk on the beach with the dogs. Been here a few times now and especially out of season it’s nice and quiet. Great stretch of sands for a dog friendly beach if you head right down south beach.”
Other seaside destinations that didn’t fare too well in the new Which? survey was Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset and Bangor, County Down who both finished just one percent higher than Skegness and Clacton-on-Sea.
10 worst seaside towns
- Skegness, Lincolnshire 48 percent
- Clacton-on-Sea, Essex 48 percent
- Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset 49 percent
- Bangor, County Down 49 percent
- Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire 54 percent
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex 54 percent
- Great Yarmouth, Norfolk 55 percent
- Colwyn Bay, Conwy 55 percent
- Southend-on-Sea, Essex 56 percent
- Morecambe, Lancashire 56 percent
10 best seaside towns
- Bamburgh, Northumberland 88 percent
- Dartmouth, Devon 85 percent
- Portstewart, Londonderry 84 percent
- Portmeirion, Gwynedd 83 percent
- St Andrews, Fife percent
- Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear 83 percent
- Southwold, Suffolk 82 percent
- Aldeburgh, Suffolk 81 percent
- St David’s, Pembrokeshire 81 percent
- Tobermory, Isle of Mull 81 percent