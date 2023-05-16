Consumer company Which? analysed around 26,000 products from all major supermarkets including Tesco to reveal which foods have risen the most in the past year

Meat, yoghurts and vegetables are among many items that have skyrocketed in price compared to this time last year. The figures from Which? analysed 26,000 products at Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

The study from the consumer company found the prices of juice, chocolate, water, fish, chilled ready meals and cheese have also continued to rise, despite food inflation slightly falling from March to April, according to the Which? food tracker.

Speaking to Sky News , Rebecca Tobi, senior business and investor engagement manager at The Food Foundation, said: "We know that the current food price crisis is causing a great many households to cut back on essentials.

"With levels of food poverty among children having doubled in the year to January 2023, government and businesses must act urgently to ensure that everyone can afford and access healthy essentials like fruit and vegetables.

"If not, we will be seeing the long-term health and economic consequences of the cost of living crisis playing out for years to come.”

Which foods have increased the most over the past year?

Morliny Frankfurters: Increased from an average of £1.25 to £2.42 - a 93.8 percent rise at Asda.

Four brown onions: Rose to £1.24 from 65p, a rise of 90.8 percent at Morrisons.

Lancashire Farm Natural Bio Yoghurt 1kg - rose by 85.3 percent from £1.18 to £2.18.

Aberdoyle Dairies Natural Cottage Cheese 300g: This item more than doubled in price, rising by 100.9 percent from 67p to £1.34 at Lidl.