Comic Relief’s annual fundraising day, Red Nose Day, is almost here.

Here is all you need to know about Red Nose Day 2024 including when the fundraising day will take place, who will appear on Red Nose Day’s Night of TV and where Red Noses can be purchased from.

What is Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day?

Comic Relief is a charity which uses comedy to get the public to donate and raise money for people in poverty in the UK and around the world.

The charity was founded by Richard Curtis, Sir Lenny Henry, Peter Bennett-Jones and Jane Tewson in 1985.

Red Nose Day is a telethon held annually by Comic Relief in March. The fundraising show has featured involvement from many comedians and pop stars including Billy Connolly, Paddy McGuinness and Kate Bush. As of 2022, Comic Relief had raised more than £1.5 billion in 37 years.

When is this year’s Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day 2024 will take place on March 15.

On this day schools, workplaces and individuals will take part in fundraising activities for Comic Relief and will wear Red Noses and other merchandise.

Who will feature on the Red Nose Day 2024 Night of TV fundraising show?

Sir Lenny Henry will host the fundraising show for the last time this year.

Sir Lenny will be joined by co-hosts Joel Dommett, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuiness, Romesh Ranganathan, David Tennant, Maya Jama and Rosie Ramsey.

The show will include the cast of a famous TV show reuniting to find Sir Lenny Henry’s replacement host, Alan Partridge with a special guest on his radio show, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders delivering a funny Red Nose Day message and a star-studded line-up for The Traitors: The Movie.

Where can I watch the show?

Red Nose Day’s Night of TV will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm on March 15.

Viewers and supporters can donate to Comic Relief online, by phone or by cheque.

Where can I purchase Red Nose Day 2024 merchandise from?

Red Noses can be ordered via Amazon or Comic Relief’s webshop.