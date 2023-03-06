Wayne Couzens, who is already serving a whole-life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard, has been imprisoned for 19 months for three counts of indecent exposure.

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced for 19 months for three counts of indecent exposure that happened in the months before he murdered Sarah Everard. The former Metropolitan Police Officer was sentenced for the offences when he appeared at the Old Bailey this morning (Monday, March 6).

Couzens is already serving a whole-life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard who he abducted, raped and killed on March 3, 2021. But on February 13 this year he also admitted to three counts of indecent exposure - one of which happened just four days before he killed the 33-year-old.

All three incidents took place in Kent - two in a fast food restaurant in February 2021 and the third in woodland in 2020. Three other counts of indecent exposure by Couzens were not pursued by prosecution but could be reinstated at a later date.

On February 14 and 27 2021, Couzens exposed his genitals to staff at a drive-in fast food restaurant in Kent, looking straight at staff while sitting in his car as he paid for his food. And on November 13 2020, Couzens exposed himself to a female cyclist on a rural lane near Deal.

Couzens attended Court 2 by video link from Frankland prison, where he is serving his life sentence, wearing a grey tracksuit top. He spoke to confirm he could hear the court and that there was a prison officer with him.

Victim impact statements read aloud in court spoke of “shock” over Couzens’ “selfish and aggressive” acts. The victims spoke about feeling like their security and freedom had been taken away, with one woman revealing she had suffered from survivor’s guilt.

Mrs Justice May sentenced Couzens to 19 months imprisonment for the offences. She added that the sentence she passed will not affect the whole-life term that Couzens already has.

Mrs Justice May’s sentencing remarks were broadcast live from the Old Bailey after a law change last year allowed filming in courts in England and Wales for the first time. The thinking behind the law change is that the public will have more confidence in the judiciary process if they can see it for themselves.

Wayne Couzens who was sentenced to 19 months in prison on Monday at the Old Bailey for three incidents of flashing before he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Who is Wayne Couzens?

Wayne Couzens worked as an armed police officer for the Metropolitan Police. He was sacked by the force in 2021 after admitting to murdering Sarah Everard.

The 50-year-old’s most recent position was with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command. He had joined as an authorised firearms officer, tasked with guarding diplomatic premises around London in 2020.