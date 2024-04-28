Watch: Thousands of Palestine supporters join march as Metropolitan Police make arrests
The event, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), began at Parliament Square at noon yesterday (Saturday 27).
Arrests were made
Two men were arrested during the march, according to the Metropolitan Police. One of the men was taken into custody for carrying a swastika emblazoned placard, shortly before the PSC march set off from Parliament Square. The other was for allegedly making racist remarks towards counter-protesters.
Counter-protest
The demonstration was to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. There was also a simultaneous static demonstration organised by pro-Israel group Enough is Enough, which took place along the route of the pro-Palestinian march.
