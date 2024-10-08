Warning issued to all shoppers as little-known Amazon Prime Day secret revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoppers taking part in Amazon Prime Day have been issued an urgent warning as experts at easyfundraising reveal a little-known secret to easily generate free donations for good causes – at no extra cost.

Many Amazon shoppers are unaware they could secure a free donation for their favourite good cause simply by making their Prime Day purchases via easyfundraising, all without it costing an extra penny.

To date, eagle-eyed shoppers have raised over £55 million for good causes and charities by making their purchases either through the website or app. With so many ways to make your shopping count through easyfundraising, it has never been so simple to make your purchases mean more.

Shoppers are raising huge amounts for good causes across the UK:

Good causes across the UK rely heavily on fundraising to further support people in our communities

· Banbury United Football Club, have seen their club community of shoppers raise over £600 for their young players and equipment

· Mildenhall Cricket Club have seen over £8,000 raised

· 4th Sutton Brownies have raised over £3,300 simply by parents and leaders shopping using easyfundraising

Raising funds on Prime Day is simple: just visit the easyfundraising website or download the app and find a good cause you’d like to support. Then press on the Amazon link and make a purchase to generate a cashback donation at no extra cost to you.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to get stuck in and make your shopping count through easyfundraising. The difference even the smallest of donations could make to good causes is untold. Most operate on smaller budgets than many of us envisage and simply by shopping with easyfundraising your support could make all the difference in driving positive change in your local community.”

Already using easyfundraising? You can share your unique Amazon link to raise more this Prime day!

Supporters who are already using the easyfundraising platform can invite friends and family to raise with their Amazon purchases without having to sign up first. You can share your unique Amazon Prime Deal Day linkand if someone you know shops with it, they will raise a donation for your total.

With no extra cost while you (and people you know) shop with Amazon via easyfundraising this Prime Day, there’s never been a simpler way to get involved - make it count with your shopping to help good causes across the country with free microdonations.