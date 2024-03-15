Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arial footage shows the extent of damage caused to a garden by a giant landslide that erodes every time there's heavy rainfall. One homeowner said the landslip has got worse year-by-year since he moved to High Haden Crescent a decade ago.

John Hingley describes watching trees disappear while looking out of his bedroom window. He said: I've seen two sheds disappear, too. And it keeps getting worse. When it rains, the land turns into clay and chunks fall down the slope."

Cradley Heath and Old Hill Councillor, Vicki Smith, said she is working to help find a solution. She said: "I can understand why residents are worried because it keeps getting bigger. It looks like they are living on the edge of a cliff the hole is so deep."