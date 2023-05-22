American rapper Chris Brown could be arrested over an alleged nightclub assault if he comes back to the UK.

American rapper Chris Brown could be arrested over an alleged nightclub assault if he returns to the UK, according to reports. The “With You” singer allegedly smashed a bottle over a producer’s head at Tape London nightclub in Oxford Circus in February.

A source close to Brown told a major daily newspaper that he would be quizzed at a police station on March 29, but he left the country and is believed to be back in the US. The source said he is fully aware he will be arrested upon his return and he is “doing everything he can to avoid it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The source added: “But he is also concerned he could potentially be picked up in any country with an extradition treaty with Great Britain." This is not the first time Brown had landed in hot water with the UK authorities.

Most Popular

In 2010, Brown was barred from the UK after he was convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Another partner, Karrueche Tran, was also granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him after he allegedly made threats to kill her.

Three years later, he was arrested in Washington DC for smashing a man’s nose. He was eventually booted out of rehab and sentenced to a year in prison for violating his probation. Other legal issues have included an alleged hit-and-run and a rape claim that was later dropped. Priti Patel, the former home secretary, lifted the prohibition on Brown visiting the UK in 2020.