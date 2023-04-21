News you can trust since 1887
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:29 BST

A warning has been issued to holidaymakers heading to Cornwall for a summer getaway after a child disappeared in a ‘sand cave’ over Easter. Coastguards at Crantock Surf Life Saving Club issued the warning on social media to make Brits aware of the dangers of Cornish beaches.

On Facebook, the Crantock Surf Life Saving Club posted a message. It read: "On Good Friday one of our patrols intervened when a child was seen disappearing into this sand cave that they had burrowed into the dune cliff.

"They spoke to the child about the dangers and took action to collapse the hole safely to prevent anyone else from being tempted to climb in.

    "The sand collapsed with very little effort showing just how dangerous it could have been if the sand had been dislodged by the child’s spade or someone unaware walking above.

    "Collapsing sand can suffocate. This post is to help educate people to please enjoy the beach safely so please please no negative comments. Positive words and shares only please."

    Cornwall Council also issued a warning about the same dangerous sand dunes in Newquay earlier this month.

    It said: "Please stay away from the base of the sand dunes at Crantock Beach. Due to the recent bad weather and spring tides, there is a risk that sand could fall from the cliffs.

    Coastguards have issued a warning about the dangers of Cornish beaches this summer
    The National Trust which owns the section of the beach, and the RNLI have asked people to stay away from the sand cliffs base, and not allow children near them.

