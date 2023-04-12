Union J star Jaymi Hensley has revealed he is parting ways with his fellow boy banders. The singer confirmed the news in a statement on social media on Tuesday (11 April).

Jaymi and his Union J bandmates rose to fame in 2012 as he and fellow singers JJ Hamblett, George Shelley and Josh Cuthbert competed as a group in the ninth season of the singing competition.

Placing fourth in the series behind the likes of James Arthur and Jahméne Douglas, the group went on to release their debut album in 2013. The group officially disbanded in 2019 after just two album releases.

Hensley is not the only member of the group to part ways from the band. Former member George Shelley revealed he would be moving on from the group back in 2016, while Josh Cuthbert announced his departure in 2018 .

2023 was set to see the group’s four members reunite after four years. Union J confirmed they would be hitting the road together late last year. However, the tour has since been cancelled.

Union J’s Jaymi Hensley releases statement to fans

In a post across his Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday (April 11), Union J’s Jaymi Hensley announced he had left the group.

In the statement, Hensley addressed fans of the boyband as he admitted he would no longer continue his "journey as a member of Union J."

However, the singer went on to assure fans that he would still be continuing his music career. He explained he plans to "create art and music" of his own away from the group.

What has he been up to away from Union J?

While Jaymi Hensley rose to fame on our screens on the X Factor over a decade ago, in recent years, he’s also been a part of a few other familiar shows.

TV audiences may remember Hensley appeared on both Release The Hounds and Celebrity Masterchef. However, off-screen, Hensley has also used his vocal talents on theatre stages.