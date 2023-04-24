Snow is expected to fall in some parts of the UK as temperatures drop due to blustery winds.

Snow is expected to fall in some parts of the United Kingdom due to gusty winds that will drive heavy wintry showers to portions of the north and northeast of the UK through Monday (April 24), adding to the unpredictability of spring in some areas of the UK.

According to the most r ecent Met Office forecasts , freezing weather with temperatures as low as -2°C in northern Scotland is likely due to persistent rain expected over the nation for the whole day. The rain that fell throughout Northern Ireland on Sunday night will likely make for a dreary start to the week.

Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said rain will make its way into Wales and central southern regions of England on Monday (April 24), becoming heavy at times and turning the southern half of the UK cloudy. Showers will be scattered over the north and east, becoming wintry at times as they push towards coastal regions.

He said: “The temperatures will be a good number of degrees below average compared to where we would expect them at this time of the year but it’s going to be particularly cold along some eastern and northern coastal areas where we’re going to see quite a blustery wind throughout the day.

“As we head throughout the rest of Monday, we’ll see rain gradually push its way southwards - so quite a damp end for London, Surrey, Kent and Sussex but widespread clear skies developing after that and turning dry for many of us.

“Underneath those clear skies, temperatures are really going to plummet on Monday night much more on a widespread frost across Scotland, Northern England, even into Wales and Northern Ireland as well.”

However, weather conditions will settle down a bit more on Tuesday (April 25) thanks to a ridge of high pressure building its way, bringing a “good round of sunshine” throughout the day.

He said: “There will still be some showers filtering their way in across the northern areas of Scotland and they’ll still be wintry at times and the clouds will develop in places as well but winds will ease off in Eastern and hopefully with those lighter winds and the sunshine in place.”

However, he said, temperatures will still be “well below average” for the time of year with only highs of 9°C to 12°C, with more rain expected to fall in the middle of the week.

UK 5-day weather forecast

Monday (April 24)

Rain or showers, some heavy with a risk of hail and thunder, for parts of Wales and southern areas of England. Much brighter across remaining areas but scattered wintry showers continue. Cold away from the far south.

Tonight, rain easing from southeast England whilst showers continue to affect northern Scotland and windward coasts elsewhere. Showers wintry in the north. A widespread frost away from the southwest.

Tuesday (April 25)

Wintry showers continue in northern Scotland but elsewhere dry albeit colder than average. Cloud thickening from the southwest with outbreaks of rain arriving towards evening.

Outlook for Wednesday (April 26) to Friday (April 28)