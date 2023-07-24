News you can trust since 1887
Five place across the UK have been handed a flooding alert after heavy rainfall batters Britain

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 24th Jul 2023, 21:16 BST

People have been warned to ‘act now’ as flooding is expected in many parts of the UK after days of heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc on people’s summer plans just as schools break up for the holidays.

People were hopeful for a warm and sunny summer after a record breaking June in the UK and a heatwave sweeping the rest of Europe. However, July in Britain has been somewhat underwhelming weather-wise.

And now, five flood warnings and a further 12 flood alerts have been issued by the government as waterways could burst their banks due to the exceptionally wet conditions. The weekend was particularly awful, with a month’s rain forecast.

    The government has issued a warning to the public in affected areas, saying: “Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”

    Places with the flood warnings are: Fouracres and The Crescent at Maghull, in Merseyside, Knoll Beck at Manvers, in South Yorkshire, River Douglas at Parbold, in Lancashire, Whinney Brook and Dovers Brook at Maghull, around Sefton Lane and the Waste Transfer Station, in Merseyside, Whinney Brook and Dovers Brook at Maghull, beside Hall Lane, Fouracres and Sefton Lane, in Merseyside.

    With August finally on the horizon, people will be hoping that a new month brings better weather, but imminently, it’s bad news as the rain is set to continue throughout this week at least, with showers expected across the majority of the UK.

