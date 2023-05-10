News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Watch the moment a wild country lane speed chase sends car airborne into 60mph flips

The hair-raising clip shows the moment a wild country lane speed chase sends a car airborne

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 10th May 2023, 17:04 BST

Shocking footage shows the dramatic moment a wild country lane police chase sends a speeding driver airborne with his car rotating twice. The driver was chased by patrol officers along narrow country lanes near Farnworth, Bolton.

The hair-raising clip, released by police, shows Michael Turner, 28, flying along single-track lanes while hitting speeds in excess of 60mph. Cops followed the silver hatchback car along the winding high-sided roads before Turner ran into the back of another driver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After dramatically rolling his car, Turner did a runner from the scene and cops found class A and B drugs in the car.

Most Popular

    A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Following a lengthy investigation Michael Turner was identified as the driver of the vehicle and he was arrested and charged for dangerous driving and possession of Class A and B drugs with intent to supply.”

    Shocking footage shows the dramatic moment a wild country lane police chase sends a speeding driver airborne with his car rotating twiceShocking footage shows the dramatic moment a wild country lane police chase sends a speeding driver airborne with his car rotating twice
    Shocking footage shows the dramatic moment a wild country lane police chase sends a speeding driver airborne with his car rotating twice

    On Tuesday (May 9), he was jailed for four years and 10 months at Bolton Crown Court after pleading guilty to the offences.

    Related topics:BoltonPoliceDrugs