The Foreign Office has issued an update to its travel advice for Turkey ahead of summer holidays.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) reportedly said the guidance had been updated on Wednesday (June 28), to ensure it includes up-to-date travel advice for each country on the most relevant issues for people visiting or living there.

The FCDO now reads : “There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times.

“Most terrorist attacks have happened in Southeast Turkey, Ankara and Istanbul. Citizens from western countries may be targets or caught up in attacks, particularly in major cities.

Terrorists may target places visited by foreigners, such as public buildings, places of worship major events, large public gatherings.”

It said people are urged to “take particular care during dates of significance to terrorist groups, including August 15, March 30 to April 20, and December 19.

The advice added: “Terrorist groups operating in Syria, including Daesh and Al-Qaeda linked groups, routinely use kidnapping as a tactic. They’re present in the Syrian border areas. Be particularly vigilant in these locations. Daesh and other terrorist groups may target humanitarian aid workers and journalists. If you’re kidnapped, the reason for your presence is unlikely to serve as protection or secure your safe release.

“The long-standing policy of the British Government is not to make substantive concessions to hostage takers. The British Government considers that paying ransoms and releasing prisoners builds the capability of terrorist groups and finances their activities. This can, in turn, increase the risk of further hostage-taking. The Terrorism Act (2000) makes payments to terrorists illegal.”