Tributes have poured in for a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed to death on Friday evening (January 27) in an attack in Hexham, Northumberland. Northumbria Police said a boy, 16, remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.

According to police, the attack took place shortly after 5.10pm on Friday evening when officers were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of a teenage boy and girl being injured in the Priestpopple area of the town centre.

A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended the scene where the boy and girl – aged 16 and 15 – had suffered serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

"They were both taken to hospital, with the girl’s injuries described as life-threatening. Sadly, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, the girl passed away later that evening. The boy suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.”

Police say the other 16-year-old boy was initially arrested on suspicion of assault, and later on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody while they carry out a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police also believe all those involved are known to each other.

They said: "A teenage girl has sadly died, leaving her family completely devastated beyond words. Another boy has also been seriously injured. Our thoughts are very much with their loved ones at this awful time, and we are supporting them in every way we can.”

Tributes have since flooded in on Northumbria Police’s Facebook page for the victims. One said: “Such sad news, thoughts go out to families of these two ‘victims’. It was my worst fear when my children were in their teens.”