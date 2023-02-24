Sir Bernard Ingham was Margaret Thatcher’s press secretary for almost all of her time as prime minister

Tributes have been paid to Sir Bernard Ingham who has died at the age of 90. Mr Ingham was most well known for his role as press secretary to Margaret Thatcher during her time as prime minister.

Sir Bernard started working in journalism aged 16 for The Hebden Bridge Times, his local paper in West Yorkshire. He forged a strong career in the industry which also saw him work for The Guardian.

He moved into the role as Downing Street press officer after just a few months of Mrs Thatcher’s premiership. Sir Bernard was in the role for the rest of her time in number 10.

Sir Bernard’s son John, who is also a journalist, posted a loving tribute to his father on Twitter. He said: Sadly my father, Sir Bernard Ingham, passed away today aged 90 after a short illness. My family would like to thank his nursing home, Tupwood Gate in Caterham, Surrey, and his previous carers when he lived at his home for their wonderful care and support.

“He was a journalist to his bones. He started out aged 16 on his local paper in West Yorkshire, The Hebden Bridge Times, and he was still filing weekly columns to Express Online and The Yorkshire Post until a few days before he died.

Sir Bernard Ingham arrives in Downing Street to attend a party to celebrate the 85th birthday of Baroness Thatcher on October 14, 2010 (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

