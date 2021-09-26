Treat your tastebuds to a mouth-watering food and drink break

A taste of relaxation

There are plenty of places across the UK that cater for those who like to get-away and enjoy good food.

In celebration of World Tourism Day on September 27, we feature our own specials board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ludlow, Shropshire

Tasty autumn produce

Come autumn there’s a bounty of seasonal produce available. Local delis and restaurants are as iconic as the town's Tudor architecture. Cafes and restaurants are tucked inside wooden-beamed buildings or nestled along medieval streets.

Whitby, North Yorkshire

A taste of the sea

The coastal town has a plethora of pubs, bars and restaurants.

Being by the sea you cannot miss out on freshly caught seafood - be that dressed crab and luxurious lobster.Pick of places include The Star Inn The Harbour - owned by Michelin-starred chef Andrew Pern - floating restaurant on the Endeavour, the Magpie Café and Macy Brown's Cocktail Bar.

Bray, Berkshire

Michelin-starred food

It boasts seven Michelin stars – including two out of five of the UK’s three-Michelin-starred restaurants.One of these is Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck where the 15-course ‘itinerary’ is said to take you on a culinary journey through one of Heston’s childhood memories. The eccentric chef also owns The Hind’s Head and The Crown at Bray. The other multi-Michelin-star restaurant is The Waterside Inn – a classic French fine-dining affair.

Malton, North Yorkshire

Malton Food Festival Cupcakes by Charley Hayley Kelly presents some goodies 112083a (photo: Richard Ponter21/05/11)

A taste of God's own county

Yorkshire’s foodie capital is a market town between York and Scarborough. It’s added more than 26 new food and drink businesses in the past five years.

Home to traditional butchers, gin distillers, bakers and pie-makers, many bearing the ‘Made in Malton’ brand – from Malton Relish to Bluebird Bakery and Costello’s award-winning pie shop.

Talbot Yard is one of the town’s foodie highlights, cramming in six businesses inside a converted coaching yard. Across the road is The Talbot, which serves meals made from local produce and hosts lessons at the Malton Cookery School. If you want to try a bit of everything, join the Malton Food Tour.

Cartmel, Lake District, Cumbria

Gastronomy paradise

The village is jam-packed with gastronomic delights. It’s particularly famous for L’Enclume – named the UK’s best restaurant in 2014. Run by chef Simon Rogan, the riverside restaurant prides itself on innovative dining showcasing home-grown, hand-picked ingredients.