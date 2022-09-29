Popular retailer Toys R Us is back in business after it launched a new website ahead of the festive season.

The toy shop originated in the United Kingdom in 1985 and had a grand total of 105 different locations across the country - it was originally set up in the US.

However, following a period of dwindling in-store sales and failed attempts to sell the business, Toys R Us UK entered into administration in April 2018.

A decision which resulted in the closure of all its stores nationwide, leading to over 2,000 redundancies.

But now it looks like the company is making a grand return to the retail scene, so here is everything you need to know about the re-launch of Toys R Us .

Has Toys R Us returned to the United Kingdom?

After a five-year absence, Toys R Us has officially returned to the UK with a fresh new website.

It is available online at toysrus.co.uk and comes ahead of this year’s Christmas season - and the rush of people stocking up on presents.

A catalogue which boasts around 14,000 toys from over 100 different retailers with the added bonus of next-day delivery.

The company first revealed its intentions to relaunch in October 2021 when it published the following statement: “We are relaunching in the UK in 2022 as a brand new Toys R Us and Babies R Us.

“We can’t wait to support you as we grow and develop together over the coming weeks, months and years.”

Will Toys R Us re-open its stores or will it be an online-only retailer?

During the height of its popularity, Toys R Us had a total of 105 bricks and mortar premises.