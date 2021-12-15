Tour dates and venues for 25th anniversary tour of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance

Celebrating 25 years of Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance, a new generation of the family favourite show will take to the stage next year.

The premiere will take place on St Patrick's day at the Eventim Apollo, London in aid of charity, the proceeds of which will go to The Ireland Funds.

Since its premiere, Michael Flatley's Lord of The Dance has broken countless box office records, visited over 1000 venues worldwide and has been seen by over 60 million people in 60 different countries on every continent.

The tour will bring a fresh new look to the classic favourite. The original elements of the successful show have been curated by Flatley whilst incorporating the energy of the talented new cast.

Lord of the Dance hits the road for a new tour next year

“I have the greatest team of dancers” said Flatley, “they are excited to be part of Lord of the Dance and everyone single one of them is trained to the highest standards of dance, athleticism and precision. I’m so proud of them.”

The journey to Lord of the Dance began with Michael Flatley’s dream to create the greatest Irish dance show in the world.

Driven by his dream and ambition to bring his new form of Irish Dance to the world stage and following a performance that caught the world’s attention at Eurovision 1994, Lord of the Dance is the culmination of Flatley’s belief that “Nothing is impossible. Follow your dreams.”

Lord of the Dance has gone on to receive unparalleled accolades, and to break theatrical records across the globe. Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance not only brought Irish dancing to the world stage; it catapulted the art of Irish dance to a higher plane, unprecedented worldwide recognition and dove straight into the hearts and minds of millions worldwide.

The show will go to the next level in 2022 for its 25th anniversary show. Fans can expect new staging, costumes and choreography along with state of the art technology, special effects and lighting, whilst maintaining the integrity of the original masterpiece.

The spectacle will feature 40 of the world’s most outstanding young performers directed by Michael Flatley, with new music by composer Gerard Fahy. This latest iteration combines the best of tradition with all the excitement of new music and dance.

Michael Flatley comments: “It’s hard to believe that we’re already celebrating 25 years of Lord of the Dance. I’m so proud of this show and what we’ve achieved.

"Over the years, we’ve had thousands of dancers from around the world be part of our story and I’m honoured to have been able to give them this opportunity to follow their passion.

"Our fans too, have been an incredible part of the journey, with 25 years of standing ovations, they’ve become a huge a part of our global family.

"The incredible synergy between performers and audiences has been part of the magic for 25 years. We’re looking forward to this next tour as everyone deserves a positive and uplifting 2022!”

TOUR DATES:

London Eventim Apollo - Friday 17 March - Global Premiere

London Eventim Apollo - Friday March 18 – Saturday March 19

Portsmouth Kings Theatre - Tuesday March 22 – Sunday March 27

Eastbourne Congress Theatre - Tuesday March 29 – Sunday April 3

Northampton Derngate - Tuesday April 5 – Saturday April 9

York Barbican - Monday April 11 – Thursday April 14

Leicester de Montfort Hall - Friday April 15 – Sunday April 17

Llandudno Venue Cymru - Tuesday April 19 – Thursday April 21

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre - Friday April 22 – Sunday April 24

Cardiff New Theatre - Monday April 25 – Wednesday May 7

Hull New Theatre - Tuesday May 10 – Thursday May 12

Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - Friday May 13 – Sunday May 15

Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre - Wednesday May 18 – Saturday May 21

Sunderland Empire - Monday May 23 – Wednesday May 25

Glasgow SEC Armadillo - Saturday June 4 – Sunday June 5

Oxford New Theatre - Tuesday June 7 – Saturday June 11

Sheffield City Hall - Monday June 13 – Wednesday June 15

Birmingham The Alexandra - Thursday June 16 – Sunday June 19

Guildford G Live - Tuesday June 21 – Thursday June 23

Southend Cliffs Pavilion - Friday June 24 – Sunday June 26

Truro Hall for Cornwall - Tuesday June 28 – Friday July 1

Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre - Monday July 4 – Thursday July 7

Glasgow SEC Armadillo - Friday July 8 – Saurday July 9

Blackpool Opera House - Monday July 11 – Wednesday July 13

Manchester Palace Theatre - Thursday June 14 – Sunday July 17