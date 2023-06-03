The sun is out, and it’s time to enjoy some summer cocktails - here’s your guide to whipping some up at home.

Parts of the UK have seen the hottest temperatures of the year in the past week, and it’s not set to stop there. With even more sunny weather forecast and temperatures predicted to continue to rise, summer has come early for many.

Along with the clear skies comes the urge to spend more time outside and enjoy quality time with family and friends. And what better way to enjoy the nice weather than with cooling cocktails? There are so many out there just perfect for the warmer weather, and most can be given an added summer twist to make them that much more refreshing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it’s a classic Margarita or the lesser-known Paloma you can see yourself sipping on, here’s how to avoid an expensive bar tab and whip one up yourself at home. All you need is a cocktail shaker, strainer and some suitably fancy glassware.

Most Popular

. So, what cocktails should you be making this summer? Here’s our top five picks to enjoy in the sun.

Top summer cocktails

Margarita

We can’t have a summer cocktails list and not include this zesty staple. The best thing about a Margarita is it is so versatile and easy to make. Strawberry, spicy or both, the margarita is the perfect cooling cocktail to enjoy in the sun.

If you’re looking to keep the ingredients to a minimum, why not try Neurita Tequila ? They’ve made the ultimate margarita tequila, Agave infused with natural flavours including a citrus one so you can skip the triple sec.

Ingredients

50ml or a double shot of Neurita Flavoured Tequila

Top up with Citrus Soda

Squeeze fresh lime juice

Method

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Place all the ingredients in a spritz glass with ice. For something a little special at Marg O’clock, you can garnish with fresh lime if you are using Tequila Citrus, or berries if you are using Tequila Rosa.

Paloma

If you’re a fan of the margarita, but fancy changing it up a bit, the paloma cocktail could be just the thing. This sweet and sour combo is made using grapefruit and lime juice, offering crisp refreshment on a sunny day.

Ingredients

Ice

50ml tequila blanco (we used El Jimador)

10ml agave syrup

10ml lime juice

60ml pink grapefruit juice

soda water

Method

Dip the rim of a highball glass in a bowl of water, shake off the excess, then sprinkle a spoonful of salt onto a plate and dip the glass into that to coat the rim.

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, then add all the remaining ingredients minus the soda water. Shake until the outside of the shaker feels cold, then strain into your prepared glass. Add a few fresh ice cubes and top with soda water to serve. Garnish with the wedge of grapefruit.

Mango and Pineapple Mojito

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Mojito is probably one of the most refreshing drinks out there, and the ultimate summer beverage anyway. But this sunshine twist makes it that much better.

Ingredients

50g pineapple pieces

50g chopped mango

3 limes, chopped

2 tbsp light brown soft sugar

2 mint sprigs, leaves picked

Ice

150ml white rum

200ml pineapple rum

600ml sparkling water

Method

Tip the pineapple, mango, limes and sugar into a large jug and muddle together.

Bruise and add the mint leaves, then top with ice. Stir in the white rum, pineapple rum and sparkling water.

Watermelon Daiquiri

Watermelon season is here! This refreshing fruit is a go to for many in the summer seasons, so why not incorporate it into a cooling Daiquiri.

Ingredients

Ice

50ml white rum

25ml watermelon liqueur or watermelon-flavoured spirit, such as gin

10ml lime juice

100g watermelon (prepared weight), plus a wedge to garnish

Method

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put a handful of ice in a blender suitable for crushing ice, along with the rum, watermelon liqueur, lime juice and watermelon flesh. Blitz until just smooth.

Aperol Spritz

Probably the easiest drink on the list,the Aperol Spritz has been the drink of the season for the past couple of years. If you’re new to this cocktail, it’s definitely one to break out as the sun shines.

Ingredients

Ice

100ml Aperol

150ml prosecco

Soda, to top up

Method

Put a couple of cubes of ice into two glasses and add a 50 ml measure of Aperol to each. Divide the prosecco between the glasses and then top up with soda, if you like.