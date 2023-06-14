Top 50 summer moments - including eating outside and BBQs

The top 50 summer moments include eating outside, the smell of freshly mown grass, sleeping with the windows open - and the aroma of a neighbour's BBQ.

Brits feel this summer may be the best one yet

The list also included getting endless loads of washing done, the roads being clear of school-run traffic and whipping your top straight off after you finish working from home.

While getting to eat ice cream multiple times a day and waking up to daylight rather than darkness when their alarm goes off also make the list.

It also emerged summer is the favourite season for 51 per cent of the 2,000 adults polled, and a fifth feel this year is set to be their best ever.

Nearly a third (32 per cent) feel good about the upcoming season of heat because they plan on hosting their loved ones often, while 30 per cent have a busy social calendar of get-togethers with their family and friends.

And 29 per cent plan on making the most of the scenic views all over the UK.

The study was commissioned by John Lewis, whose spokesman said: “Our customers love summer moments, and with good reason.

“It’s felt like a long time coming this year, but we’re well into the swing of the good weather now – although as we’re in the UK, that could change at any moment.”

The results also found nine per cent of summer-lovers will be tying the knot in what is said to be the ‘happiest time of the year’.

While others are looking forward to major sporting and cultural events – with 24 per cent excited to take in the Wimbledon action.

Nearly a fifth (19 per cent) are eagerly awaiting England taking on Australia in the Ashes, and 18 per cent can’t wait to see the action unfold at the women’s World Cup.

But for 15 per cent, the best summers they remember were when they were under 18, while 69 per cent claim their fondest recollections are from when the sun was shining.

And the warmer weather evokes nostalgic memories for 53 per cent, who said it makes them remember the summers they enjoyed when they were younger.

The top 50 summer moments include longer sunny days and going to BBQs

Over half of the nation say summer is the best season by far

2023 is set to be the summer of BBQs

It also emerged four in 10 of those polled via OnePoll still feel giddy, like they were when they were young, thinking about the former years.

More than half of those polled (56 per cent) feel it’s easier to have memorable experiences in the summer compared to the colder months when on a budget - and 49 per cent count down the days until winter is over.

But 69 per cent find there are more options for things to do when the weather is nicer, and 62 per cent feel more motivated to be more active.

While 57 per cent find people are genuinely in better spirits, with 60 per cent feeling more impelled to be more sociable.

And for 13 per cent of respondents, being able to walk the dog in the evenings is their favourite part of summer.

Following the findings, John Lewis has released internal data showing sales of comfortable sandals are up 200 per cent.

And its good news for the 25 per cent who love the sizzle of the grill, as the retailer predicts 2023 will be the summer of ‘boujee barbecues’ – with searches for electric BBQ’s up by 267 per cent.

While many are looking to add a bit of summer fun to their wardrobes and home - with searches for tropical and fruit products up by 129 per cent compared to this time last month.

John Lewis’ spokesperson added: “It’s really interesting to look at how much our summer memories and moments mean to us as a nation.

“Everyone has memories of those long days and nights from when they were younger, and our youthful days almost seem to have been spent in a permanent summer.

“Perhaps this is why we love summer so much even as older adults – it promises that sense of freedom we felt back then, we’ve seen our customers on the hunt for nostalgia with searches for ‘retro’ increasing by more than 70 per cent on our site.”

