The Met Police said the teenager is currently being held in police custody over a series of prank videos on TikTok.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into videos shared on social media showing people entering random homes without permission. The suspect, believed to be behind a series of TikTok ‘prank’ videos filmed around London, is currently being held in police custody.

In one of the viral videos, it showed young men storm into homes uninvited in what has been described as a ‘disturbing’ social media trend. The TikTok user, who has since deleted his account, received a widespread backlash after posting the video.

The video begins with him and two other friends posing to the camera, saying: “Walking into random houses, let’s go.” In the now-deleted footage, the group walk through a gate, ignoring a woman in the front garden before letting themselves into the home.

Despite the woman shouting, “Excuse me, what are you doing?”, the teens walk through the ajar door as the woman calls to someone inside the home. There was a young child inside the house during the time of the incident. The Met Police subsequently launched an investigation into the video following complaints.

The TikTok user is also allegedly behind ‘pranks’ that include ripping up library books, and jumping into strangers’ cars. In one prank, a teenager can be seen stealing an elderly woman’s dog and running away laughing. He later returns the animal to its distressed owner.

In a statement last night, the Met Police confirmed that a teenager had been arrested following an investigation into the footage.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway of the Central East Command Unit, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “I do not underestimate the widespread upset, distress and concern that these videos caused.

"Some people have referred to these as ‘prank’ videos, but I hope that this significant development demonstrates just how seriously we have been taking this investigation since this footage began circulating online.

"A number of these videos were produced, impacting on many different people and our investigation remains ongoing as we seek to build a strong picture of both the activity featured in the footage and impact on the public.”

A TikTok spokesperson told LBC : “Our Community Guidelines are clear that we prohibit content promoting criminal activity. In relation to this issue, we have banned accounts for violating these guidelines.”

