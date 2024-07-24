Three quarters of adults are ‘proud’ of their accent

Many of us feel more inspired when hearing someone sound the same as us | Pexels

A poll of 2,000 adults found 48 per cent of those believe their accent is a key part of their identity.

More than half (53 per cent) feel more inspired when hearing someone sound the same as them, with local slang making 43 per cent feel at home, while for three in 10 it offers a sense of belonging.

In fact, 15 per cent even enjoy the thought of other people not being able to understand certain words when they speak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study comes as Team GB rallies the nation to lend its voice - aiming to inspire Olympians as they represent the country in the Paris 2024 Games.

The ‘Accents of Greatness’ was created by written artist, Harry Baker, and pays homage to the local nuances that make up the UK so that athletes feel a sense of home.

Commenting on the science of why how something is said has a huge impact, Professor Rob Drummond, said: “The way we speak is fundamentally linked to who we are, to our sense of identity.

“Our accent and dialect can provide clues as to where we’re from, our social background, and how we identify in relation to other groups of people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both consciously and unconsciously, the way we speak is a tool we can use to help manage our relationships with the people around us.

“It’s one way of saying ‘I belong to this group’, or ‘I associate with these values’.

“Even when people seem to be saying the same thing, how they say it can make all the difference, and people often have very strong feelings about these differences.