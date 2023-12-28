The top 15 least used smartphone apps

Smartphone owners use just 42 per cent of their apps regularly - with fitness software being among the least used.

A survey of 2,000 adults who have a smartphone found food delivery apps (15 per cent) and loyalty card apps (11 per cent) were also likely to be ignored.

As are mobile applications for photo editing, dating and social media (14 per cent respectively).

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox.

However, the study found just one in 10 adults polled use all the apps on their phone – but the average estimates they have up to 39 in total stored.

A spokesperson for Revolut, which has launched Revolut 10 to help customers de-clutter and simplify their finances, said: “It seems lots of people are due a bit of a digital clean-up, and to only keep the apps that are really vital to everyday life.

“From sharing bills in a joint account and earning interest on savings, to booking holiday accommodation and shopping - it can be easy to lose track when there’s so much going on on our phones. We want to make sure people get a clear view of their money, without the distractions.”

Stay cautious

The study also found adults with smartphones have an average of eight apps they’ve used only once and never again - but haven’t got around to deleting. Additionally, smartphone users also have a staggering 1,592 photos on their devices on average, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

And more than one in 10 (11 per cent) get messages from their phones on a weekly – if not daily – basis telling them their storage is full.

Exactly three quarters also have to silence or mute apps on their phone because a lot of apps create a lot of notifications.

More than eight in 10 (86 per cent) also believe it is vital people stay safe from scammers – particularly in a world where everyone is online so much, and there are so many apps downloaded on phones, and only 23 per cent consider themselves ‘very’ savvy when it comes to protecting themselves online.

Revolut’s spokesperson added: “A busy phone can make you lose sight of staying in control, especially when it comes to being vigilant of scams. We analyse every one of the 500 million plus transactions our customers make every month for signs of fraud, and when we detect a scam risk, we intervene and warn the customer.

“Paired with our Learn course, you'll be one step ahead of the bad guys, one lesson at a time.”

Top 15 least used apps