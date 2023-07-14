The 50 best beaches in the UK have been revealed by The Times and Sunday Times. It’s the 15th edition of the prestigious list but is the first reader-nominated edition where readers sent in their favourite sandy spots.
It took around a month to curate the list with every beach critiqued on a list of 11 points including cleanliness, accessibility, car parking facilities, lifeguards, hygiene levels at loos and showers and whether the beaches are dog-friendly.
The best 50 beaches in the UK 2023
Weymouth, Dorset
Woolacombe, Devon
Studland, Dorset
Exmouth, Devon
Porthcurno, Cornwall
Porthminster, Cornwall
Constantine Bay, Cornwall
Grebe, Cornwall
Beer, Devon
Rhossili Bay, Gower, Swansea
Barmouth, Gwynedd
Broad Haven South, Pembrokeshire
Caswell Bay, Swansea
Llanbedrog, Gwynedd
Marloes Sands, Pembrokeshire
Three Cliffs Bay, Gower, Swansea
Traeth Penllech, Gwynedd
Bamburgh, Northumberland
Dunstanburgh, Northumberland
Cresswell, Northumberland
Tynemouth Longsands , Northumberland
Formby, Merseyside
Whitby Sandsend, North Yorkshire
Filey, North Yorkshire
Ballycastle, Co Antrim
Benone, Co Londonderry
White Park Bay, Co Antrim
Portrush East Strand, Co Antrim
Portstewart, Co Londonderry
Salmon Rock Beach, Co Antrim
Murlough Beach, Co Down
Findhorn, Moray
Coldingham, Scottish Borders
Wester Ross, Highland
Rhu Point, Highland
West Sands, St Andrews, Fife
Sanna Bay, Highland
Kilbride Bay, Argyll and Bute
Holkham, Norfolk
Brancaster, Norfolk
Cromer, Norfolk
Skegness, Lincolnshire
Dunwich, Suffolk
Felixstowe, Suffolk
Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex
West Wittering, West Sussex
Stone Bay, Kent
St Margaret’s, Kent
Winchelsea, East Sussex
Lepe, Hampshire