Get ready to spend another summer in Cousins Beach with Belly and the gang as The Summer I Turned Pretty release date has been announced.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans can all breathe a sigh of relief as Amazon Prime has finally announced when the TV show will return to our screens. The series, which is an adaptation of the Jenny Han novel of the same name, stole fans’ hearts last summer.

News on the show had been pretty quiet until last month when fans finally got an official poster confirming the show would return this summer (obviously). However, it did give fans a look at the returning cast members like Lola Tung, Chris Briney and Gavin Casalegno. It also included a first look at new additions to the series like Elsie Fisher.

Now, we have a new update on the release date and how many episodes there will be in the upcoming season.

The second series of the show got an early green light when it was confirmed before the first series had even dropped on Amazon Prime. Production wrapped on the second season in November 2022, and fans had been anxiously awaiting any other updates.

Not to mention the fact that Taylor Swift dropped This Love (Taylor’s Version) for the show, which got nominated for an MTV award. The show heavily features Taylor’s music too…so who knows, maybe there could be a treat on the horizon for Swifties too.

So when is The Summer I Turned Pretty season two dropping on Amazon Prime? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two release date

The Summer I Turned Pretty is scheduled to drop on July 15 when we will get not one, but three episodes. The episodes from then on will be released weekly in the following order:

July 14 - Love Lost, Love Scene, Love Sick

July 21 - Love Game

July 28 - Love Fool

August 4 - Love Fest

August 11 - Love Affair

August 18 - Love Triangle

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two cast

An official full cast list has yet to be released for the upcoming series. However, some new characters have been announced, as well as a fan favourite from the first series saying goodbye.

Minnie Mills, who played Shayla, Steven’s love interest, confirmed she would not return for a second season with a heartbreaking yet heartwarming post to Instagram on April 19. The length caption began with: “First and foremost, I want to say thank you to Shayla. Playing Shayla was such a privilege, she taught me so much and helped me grow not only as an actor, but as a person.”

Minnie went on to call her role on TSITP “a dream come true,” an opportunity to move the needle on Asian female representation on-screen. Shayla was Minnie’s first acting role.

As for new faces joining the cast, it was announced back in August 2022 that actors Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher had been cast in recurring undisclosed roles.

Here is a full list of cast members confirmed to be returning:

Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season two

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The first series of The Summer I Turned Pretty is available on Prime Video now. While we don’t know when the second season will arrive we know it will also air on Prime Video.

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first six episodes. The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.

DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

