The New York punks are joined by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amyl and the Sniffers and Black Midi in All Points East’s second lineup announcement.

The ‘00s musical revival looks to be in full swing in London this year, as All Points East announce their second wave of acts to perform at the Victoria Park-based event on August 25. The Strokes have been confirmed as the second headliner for the event, following 2022’s announcement of Stormzy as the first headliner.

In the announcement, organisers cited The Strokes as one of “this century’s defining rock bands,” as the New York City group made their name during the post-punk reviva l era of music in the ‘noughties’. The headline slot marks the second time the band has performed at All Points East, earning a rave review from the NME in 2019 with the magazine reporting their performance that year as: “whip-smart [...], rattling through their hits with zero fuss and – blimey – actually seeming to enjoy themselves...a masterclass in the effortless cool that made us love them in the first place.”

If The Strokes’ inclusion isn’t enough of a nostalgia trip, they are joined by fellow ‘00s “it” group Yeah Yeah Yeahs . Featuring the uncompromising talents of Karen O, Nick Zimmer and Brian Chase, the fellow New York trio broke through into the public consciousness around the same time as The Strokes, with their debut Fever To Tell selling over one million copies since its release in 2004.

Accompanying the pair in August are British art-rockers and Mercury Prize nominees Black Midi , fresh off the success of their third album Hellfire released by Rough Trade in 2022. The raucous punk of Australian act Amyl and The Sniffers and American singer-songwriter Angel Olsen , will also be making their All Points East debuts.

The second announcement line-up is rounded out by Los Angeles-based three-piece Julie , young power trio HotWax and fast-rising singer-songwriter Nieve Ella , however All Points East have confirmed more artists are set to be announced.

All Points East 2023 tickets

Tickets to The Strokes headlining day at All Points East are set to go on sale from Friday (January 27) through AXS Tickets , while tickets to Stormzy’s headlining day are currently available now through AXS Tickets .

