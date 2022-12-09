The award-winning comedy sitcom will leave the streaming site in the next few weeks, despite it being one of Netflix’s most-watched shows

The Office US is set to be removed from Netflix in the next few weeks, despite the award-winning comedy sitcom being one of the streaming site’s most-watched shows. The hit series that catapulted Golden Globe winner Steve Carrell to fame along with co-stars John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer will be removed shortly after Christmas.

The fan favourite’s removal from Netflix has been in the pipeline since 2019 after NBC announced it would stream its own service, Peacock . NBC currently owns the series in association with Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille Productions.

Based on Ricky Gervais’ popular UK version, which ended in 2003, The Office US first aired in 2005 and ran for a whopping nine seasons until 2013. The show follows an eclectic group of office workers and their hilarious misadventures working at the Pennsylvania branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

The Office US was named the funniest TV show on the planet in 2020 after it was pitted against 10 other sitcoms in a study by OnBuy.com. The research also found the American version of The Office provided the most amount of giggles, with one minute and 45 seconds of laughter registered per hour.

When is The Office US leaving Netflix?

The last day you’ll be able to watch The Office US on Netflix will be January 1 2023.

The show will also be removed from Netflix in Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey the day before.

Where else can I watch The Office US?

